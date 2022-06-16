A three-vehicle collision Wednesday, June 15, near Burbank involving a semi-truck resulted in three people being hospitalized — one in serious condition — and two vehicles catching fire, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
Juan Rangel Chavez, 73, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland in serious condition.
At about 2:51 p.m., Rangel Chavez, driving a pickup truck, was stopped in the left-turn lane of southbound U.S. Highway 12, waiting behind a semi-truck preparing to turn onto Dodd Road.
According to Thorson, Martin D. Crowe, 58, of Kennewick, driving a pickup truck and towing a trailer, struck Rangel Chavez’s vehicle from behind and forced it into the semi-truck driven by Christopher M. Kaltenbach, 50, of Richland.
Kaltenbach and Crowe were also transported to Kadlec in Richland, according to Thorson.
Thorson said the collision caused Rangel Chavez to be ejected from his vehicle and that the two pickup trucks caught fire.
According to an alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic closed while crews worked to clear the road.
By 4:24 p.m., at least one lane of travel was open, and the whole road opened at 4:56.
