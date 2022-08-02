Three people were taken to nearby hospitals after two vehicles crashed and rolled on U.S. Highway 12 near Burbank on Saturday, July 30.
At about 9:50 p.m., 33-year-old Roger Q. Hoover, of West Richland, and 41-year-old Javier Martinez Ortiz, of Pasco, were driving west on the highway, 11 miles east of Pasco, according to Washington State Patrol.
Hoover drove his 2012 Dodge Ram into Martinez Ortiz’s 2002 Toyota Echo, causing both vehicles to hit the guard rail and roll.
The drivers were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Martinez Ortiz’s passenger, 37-year-old Brittni S. Branson, of Montrose, Colorado, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
Charges against Hoover are pending, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, but the report states alcohol or drugs were involved.
Both vehicles were totaled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.