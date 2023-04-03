Three people were taken by ambulance to Saint Mary Medical Center with "significant smoke inhalation" in a Walla Walla house fire Monday, April 3, according to emergency dispatch communication.
Crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded to the intersection of The Dalles Military Road and South 15th Avenue a little before noon.
Both roads were closed as of 12:10 p.m. The fire was in the 1400 block of South 15th Avenue.
A Pacific Power crew was also on the scene.
Communication over dispatch indicated the roads were ready to reopen at around 12:20 p.m.
Officials at the Walla Walla Fire Department could not confirm any details as of 12:25 p.m. but said more information would be available soon.
U-B reporter Kate Smith contributed to this story.
