Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday, April 3, in the 1400 block of South 15th Ave. in Walla Walla.

 Jeremy Burnham, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Three people were taken by ambulance to Saint Mary Medical Center with "significant smoke inhalation" in a Walla Walla house fire Monday, April 3, according to emergency dispatch communication.

Crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded to the intersection of The Dalles Military Road and South 15th Avenue a little before noon.

Both roads were closed as of 12:10 p.m. The fire was in the 1400 block of South 15th Avenue.

A Pacific Power crew was also on the scene.

Communication over dispatch indicated the roads were ready to reopen at around 12:20 p.m.

Officials at the Walla Walla Fire Department could not confirm any details as of 12:25 p.m. but said more information would be available soon.

U-B reporter Kate Smith contributed to this story.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

