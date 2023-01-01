The year 2022 definitely had its share of heartache, achievements, tears and shock.
Trying to summarize through headlines the events of Walla Walla Valley during the past year is no easy task.
Looking at the stories that attracted the most attention from readers this year, members of the news staff decided to encapsulate some of the more significant events that touched the lives of area residents.
Here's a list of some of those stories that appeared in the Union-Bulletin in no particular order along with a small collection of other noteworthy stories that unfolded in 2022.
Former neurosurgeons, Providence St. Mary Medical Center investigated
On April 12, Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, and Bob Ferguson, the Washington state attorney general, announced a $22.7 million settlement between Providence, the United States and the state of Washington for insurance fraud.
It is the largest health care settlement in Eastern Washington history.
At the heart of the case were the actions of two neurosurgeons employed by Providence St. Mary, Drs. Jason Dreyer and Daniel Elskens. Both spine surgeons defrauded government and private insurance programs and harmed patients, justice officials said.
Subsequent stories in 2022 reported class action claims and other lawsuits against the surgeons, as well as against the hospital, which Waldref said was aware of the situation and paid the surgeons bonuses for unnecessary and risky surgeries.
Walla Walla hires first female city manager
In December, the city of Walla Walla hired deputy city manager Elizabeth Chamberlain to fill the job vacated by Nabiel Shawa after he retired in October.
She was appointed over eight semifinalists for the position.
Chamberlain is the first woman to be in the position in the city's 63-year history of a council-manager form of government. Chamberlain has worked for Walla Walla since 2014. Before becoming deputy city manager in 2020, she served as development services director.
Chamberlain described Walla Walla as a "pretty special place."
Students arrive at Davis Elementary School unmasked
Public school students in Washington state were allowed to attend classes without face masks on March 14 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through this part of the country in 2020.
Washington, Oregon and California state health officials dropped mandatory indoor masking in most circumstances on March 12 after data showed the rates of COVID-19 declining enough that health care facilities were less likely to be overwhelmed by patients ill with the virus.
That morning at Davis Elementary in College Place, there was plenty of reaction from children, parents and staff.
College Place Public Schools Superintendent James Fry said the district had been preparing students for the moment by emphasizing personal choice, respect for individual masking decisions, honor and responsibility.
Walla Walla gets new police chief
In March, Chris Buttice became the next leader of the Walla Walla Police Department, succeeding retiring Chief Scott Bieber, and continuing a family legacy of serving the Valley.
A lifelong resident with more than two decades experience working almost every position in the department, Buttice was hired for the chief position over three other candidates from across the nation during a process that included community members and leaders.
Buttice said, “If you have encountered experiences with police that paints them in a negative light, give us a chance to show you we can be different. Let’s have that conversation.”
He also said his goals include diversifying the department, maintaining close community ties and maintaining open communication.
Stephen A. Taylor convicted of manslaughter in father's death
In May, a Walla Walla County jury was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Stephen A. Taylor intended to kill his father when he shot him on Jan. 8, 2021.
Instead, the 48-year-old man was convicted of second-degree manslaughter. He was acquitted of second-degree murder and two charges of first-degree assault.
Gerald Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran and a Junior ROTC instructor for many years at Walla Walla High School. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Stephen Taylor was accused of two counts of first-degree assault in connection to attacks on his brother, Patrick Taylor, and William Fullen, a man working on the home in the 900 block of Stadium Drive on the day of the shootings.
While the defense did not dispute that Stephen Taylor fired the gun that killed his father, both sides presented different versions of events leading up to Stephen Taylor pulling the trigger. The prosecutor alleged he had intentionally killed the older man, while his defense attorney said the shooting was a result of self-defense.
Later, in July, Judge Brandon L. Johnson sentenced Stephen Taylor to five years in prison. He was credited 539 days for time served and another 160 days for good behavior.
Weston-McEwen football team plays in Oregon state 2A championship
Weston-McEwen's football team arrived home to a heroes' welcome late on Nov. 26, after playing in the TigerScots' first state championship game since 1996.
The town, fire department and ambulance turned out to cheer the team on after finishing runner-up to Oakland, 46-32, in a hard-fought Oregon state Class 2A title game at Hillsboro Stadium.
The TigerScots opened up their playoff run with a 42-6 thumping of Culver on their home field on Nov. 5, before traveling to Lowell, Ore., and knocking off the previously undefeated Red Devils, 27-21, in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 12.
In the state semifinal game against Colton on Nov. 19, W-M rallied from a 22-6 halftime deficit to edge the Vikings, 31-30, to advance to the state title game against Oakland on Nov. 26.
In that game, the TigerScots again fell behind early and trailed 22-0 in the second quarter before the W-M offense got on the board and battled back — but still to a 46-32 loss.
"I’m so proud of the character of this team, our leadership," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said after the game. "I said, ‘You freshmen are now sophomores, sophomores are now juniors, and juniors are now seniors.’ The excitement that surrounded this season, we’re looking forward to next year."
Trooper shot in Walla Walla; suspect charged
A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot Sept. 22.
Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol who grew up in Walla Walla, drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center after being shot in the face on West Poplar Street near the intersection with Avery Street. He was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Atkinson returned home Oct. 2, accompanied by a motorcade of emergency vehicles from several local and state emergency agencies. Atkinson’s return to a hero’s welcome bit.ly/wspmotorcade.
Brandon D. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was charged with first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm and attempting to elude with a firearm, in connection to the shooting.
Court documents revealed that in a note he left at his home before he was evicted earlier Sept. 22, O’Neel threatened to “execute any cop or manager you send period.”
Later, Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle added charges against O'Neel of threatening to bomb or injure property and harassment. O’Neel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Walla Walla High School freshman dies in car crash
A young Walla Walla student died after a one-vehicle crash near Foster and Reser roads, east of Walla Walla early in the morning of Oct. 8, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
The Walla Walla School District identified the teen as Walla Walla High School freshman Zaley Blocklinger, 14, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Blocklinger, who was thrown from the car, died before law enforcement arrived, according to court documents.
The 17-year-old driver was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries.
The district provided a safe space for students and staff to gather the entire week after the collision, said Walla Walla Public Schools spokesperson Mark Higgins.
Local agriculture
The Union-Bulletin took a look at two of the Walla Walla Valley’s enduring crops in 2022.
In September, a story profiled Felipe Jimenez who farms row crops such as asparagus and onions off Stateline Road near Milton-Freewater.
In the story "Walla Walla Valley asparagus-farmer sees big water, cost savings with Energy Trust incentives," the farmer explained the impact on his operation of an unprecedented, years-long drought and how he was exploring how to save water and money at the same time.
Jimeniz, with the help of incentives from the Energy Trust of Oregon, has expanded his drip line throughout his asparagus fields, installed the mechanism to automatically turn irrigation pumps on or off, depending on demand and received other rebates to replace leaky or inefficient irrigation hardware.
For 20 years, nonprofit Energy Trust of Oregon has worked to support energy efficiency and renewable energy for customers in Oregon and southwest Washington, whether residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural.
In the story "Soaring prices cut into profits from great wheat harvest in the Walla Walla Valley." farmers spoke about high yield and good returns for their product, mitigated by soaring costs for fuel, equipment parts and fertilizer in the story that published Oct. 11.
Also, the start of harvest was significantly later than usual, delayed by a cool, wet spring and resulting in the latest start in 50 years for Brad Tompkins of Tompkins Brothers Farms.
At the time Tompkins voiced concerns for 2022's fall planting, noting the area was in need of rain.
Other noteworthy stories of 2022:
- Who are the Columbia County Conservatives?
- Soaring prices cut into profits from great wheat harvest in the Walla Walla Valley
- College Place's 130-year-old Poor Farm Cemetery will soon hold monument detailing sites vast history
- Teen readers respond to call for book removal with 'Banned Book Club' at Walla Walla High School
