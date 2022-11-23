Pushing back from a half-consumed paper dinner plate of aromatic goodness, Jim Shaw smiled a satisfied smile before answering the question.
“It’s great,” he said, “Under the circumstances, this is as good as it gets.”
The circumstances were about 800 meals prepared by hundreds of volunteers, working in shifts, to prepare and serve up a full Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in the community who showed up at DeSales Catholic High School on Tuesday evening.
After a couple of years in a hiatus, the dinner underwent some changes, said longtime organizer Deanna Smith. No longer did diners que up and file through the kitchen. Instead, they were greeted at the door and shown to seats in the cafeteria to be served by a squad of high school volunteers who also brought them their plates of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, yams and macaroni and cheese.
Chairs at the main tables were also spaced farther apart and an overflow area was set up near the school offices.
“The changes were primarily for safety,” Smith explained.
About 100 adult volunteers participated with local churches and agencies to bring off this year’s feast, Smith said. Sixty students lent their energy to serve and clean up afterward.
Freshman Maddie Ortuno, who joined her classmates to serve up the food and bus tables, said, “This is the essence of Thanksgiving. It makes me so appreciative (of what we have).”
Pat Burrows, who helped at the door as a greeter, can remember in years past people lining up and waiting to get in. “We’d have 200 people filling the hallways and spilling out the door at the start,” said Burrows, another longtime volunteer.
Though the crowds were smaller this year, there were no complaints from diners.
Griselda Uribe sat at a table of near-empty plates in front of her family of six children with a satisfied smile. One of her little ones was noncommittal about the dinner but couldn’t help grinning when asked about the pie.
“It was good,” Uribe said. As to another meal at home on Thanksgiving Day, “We’ll try,” she said sadly, “but I don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.