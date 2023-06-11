I tried six ways from Sunday to tell mom about an incompetent teacher I had during my first year at Eckstein Junior High School in Seattle.
Mr. No-Name, a big guy with a jovial laugh, steel-gray hair and a dated goatee, preferred spending time with the audio visual students he advised.
He chose to do so at every opportunity during our class time in seventh-grade science.
“I’ll be right back, they need me in the AV room,” he’d say as he rushed out the door right after we’d settled in our desks, roll call taken, ready for class.
Fellow students ran the gamut from shy, studious and attentive to goof-offs. We all saw through his guise and got progressively disillusioned with him.
As much as we might wish to be anywhere else, we knew we were there to learn and we most decidedly were not.
His first mistake on day one was to tell us he didn’t mind a practical joke, as if to wave the green “go” flag in our faces.
So, off he flew to the AV room, papers flying off the lab table in his wake. Classmates decided to take the hinge pins out of the heavy classroom door. For nearly 40 minutes, we awaited his return with bated breath: The door fell toward him as he opened it, but his height and weight were enough to keep it from felling him like a tree.
“Ha, ha,” he said as he steadied the door. “I don’t mind a practical joke, but let’s not hurt anyone in the process.”
OK, we thought.
One day he planned for us to watch a film strip on butterflies, but left us to run the machine and advance the film with every beep on the attending vinyl record. Oh, we were high-tech in 1966-67.
Unfortunately, AV had dispensed a record about spiders to go with the butterfly lesson. Sigh. We gave up. He didn’t return until just before the bell.
He had a lidded wood box on the long lab counter at the front of the room. The table also featured a few test tubes and perhaps such equipment as pipettes, water baths, fume hoods, scales, centrifuges, Bunsen burners, hot plates, incubators, coolers and stirrers, but who knew what they were for as we never saw those things in action.
Oddly, that wood box brimmed with smaller than dice-sized wood cubes. Their purpose was never revealed.
Again some boys decided to fool him, turned the box upside down and slid off the lid.
“Hey, Mr. No-Name, what’s in the box,” one asked when he returned to class.
“Why, this?” he said as he lifted the box. Several hundred little cubes cascaded onto the counter and bounced along the floor between students’ feet. We all roared.
“Ho, ho, ho,” he chuckled.
Students became so impatient with his ineptness and lack of involvement, that even the brightest, best-behaved, quietest, straight-A students joined the smart alecks in sarcastically snapping at him.
Thus, in rotation, nearly all of us at one time or another sat in a chair that was permanently stationed in the hallway by the classroom door. Sometimes several kids would be out there cooling their jets. And really, experiencing almost a better use of their time.
In No-Name’s absence, some of the boys went outdoors and handed in heaps of snow through the ground-floor windows for a snowball fight.
“Well, children,” Mr. No-Name said upon returning to the classroom, surveying a series of puddles and ignorant of their cause, “when you spill water, be sure to clean it up so no one slips and falls.”
The dolt, we thought.
I ranted to my mother about such incidents. I asked to be transferred to another teacher’s class.
I wasn’t learning anything, I said. I was wasting my time, I said. There are better teachers, I said.
“Take Miss Smith, mom. She engages her students by jumping off her desk to demonstrate gravity.”
Nope. Those pleas fell on impervious ears.
“You must learn to get along in such circumstances, because they happen throughout our lifetimes,” she said.
That’s true, for sure, but how unfortunate to waste an entire year of learning.
