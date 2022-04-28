Ten months after the Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires were sparked in the Blue Mountains, the last forest service roads closed by the blaze have been reopened, Umatilla National Forest officials announced Wednesday, April 27.
Forest Service Roads 44, 41 and 4206, the last within the Pomeroy Ranger District to have been closed, have been opened following assessment of road conditions and removal of hazard trees along.
While the road closures have been lifted, portions of the roads are inaccessible to most vehicles due to snow. Forest conditions are dynamic this time of year, forest officials wrote in a statement, and the public is encouraged to plan ahead and contact their local ranger district prior to starting their trip.
Forest visitors should also be cautious when entering any a burned area and be aware of increased hazards, particularly recently burned or dead trees, or snags. Snags that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds. Loose rocks and logs can be present in a burned area and are unpredictable, creating a falling a hazard.
The ground in a burned area can also be unstable, due to burned-out roots beneath the soil. After soils and vegetation have been charred, rainfall that would normally be absorbed could run off extremely quickly.
Information about the Umatilla National Forest’s 2021 fire season, post-fire recovery and long-term restoration is available on an interactive story map, which can be viewed at arcg.is/0nyrWq.
