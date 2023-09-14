An introduction to sustainable living is the kickoff session in the Sustainable Living Center’s 2023-24 Public Workshop Series.
Erendira Cruz, executive director of the SLC, will lead the discussion and help participants find ways to adopt sustainable living practices to fit their budget, lifestyle and interests, according to a news release.
“This introductory session is designed for anyone who would like to engage with sustainable practices but may feel overwhelmed or is seeking advice on where to start,” the news release said.
The session will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Walla Walla Community College Water & Environmental Center, 640 Water Center Drive.
It’s the first in a series that stretches into 2024 and offers hands-on demonstrations and interactive learning on a variety of topics from local experts, including artist and garden designer Kate Frey, local farmer Jennifer Kleffner and Mill Creek Project operations manager Austin Kuhlman.
Other courses in the series include:
- Energy savings and solar
- Cold frame gardening
- Sustainability in your home
- Upcycling toys for kids
- DIY home remodeling
- Food preservation
- Drip irrigation
- Sustainable watersheds
- Low water landscaping
The workshops are offered on a “pay what you can” basis, and online registration is required.
The schedule is available at slcww.org. Call 509-524-5218 or email info@slcww.org for more information.
