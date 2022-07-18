UPDATE: 7/18/22 8:00 p.m.
The device found on the Whitman College campus was not dangerous, the Walla Walla Police Department stated in a news release at 7:54 p.m. Monday.
The statement detailed what happened: Police were notified of a small, suspicious device on a ledge outside the Reid Campus Center at 5:02 p.m. Monday, July 18.
Officers responded and thought the device appeared enough like an explosive to immediately clear the area, according to the release.
The Richland Bomb Squad was notified, and officers held a perimeter around the area until they could arrive.
Richland Bomb Squad technicians examined the device and determined it was not an explosive, the release stated. No one was injured during the incident, and the area was opened back up.
UPDATE: 7/18/22 7:50 p.m.
Park Street has been reopened, and the bomb squad is on site. Police have not provided an update yet.
———
Walla Walla police have confirmed they are investigating a suspicious device on the Whitman College campus.
Park Street is blocked, and the bomb squad from Richland was requested, police spokesman Sgt. Gunner Fulmer told the U-B at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, July 18.
Police are keeping a perimeter clear around the area until the experts arrive. The suspicious item — a small, plastic device with a wire sticking out — was found on the steps to the Reid Campus Center, Fulmer said.
The Union-Bulletin will update this story when more information is available.
