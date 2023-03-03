Local public health officials say cases of what is suspected to be norovirus, a highly-contagious gastrointestinal virus, are increasing in Walla Walla County.
Kortney Kilgore-Smith, the medical director at Providence St. Mary’s urgent care clinic, said norovirus infects the stomach and intestines. She said it was unknown how many cases had occurred in the area.
“Typically, we don’t need a test to know they have a stomach virus,” Kilgore-Smith said. “We send them home maybe with some nausea medicine to help hold their fluids down.”
Kilgore-Smith said symptoms of the virus included vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and body aches.
“The norovirus is very hardy,” Kilgore-Smith said. “You can literally have somebody touch a surface with particles on their hands, then come along and touch the same surface and touch your mouth, and it can pass.”
She said the suspected cases of the virus had spiked in the past two weeks and that the most vulnerable populations included places where many people are in close quarters.
“A long-term care facility reported yesterday they had six residents with vomiting, nausea, diarrhea,” Kilgore-Smith said. “Overnight the numbers went up. Any places with congregate housing like the prison, schools, nursing homes, the spread is really fast in those areas.”
Andrea DeLong, director of Health Services with Walla Walla Public Schools, said she was unaware of any confirmed cases at local schools.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and encouraging students who aren’t feeling well to stay home,” DeLong said.
According to a statement released on Friday, March 3, by the Walla Walla County Department of Health, the virus normally begins about 12 to 48 hours after exposure and lasts from one to three days.
“Individuals who are ill should not return to work until 48 hours after symptoms have passed in order to not spread it to others,” the statement read. The DOH is also advising the community to take preventative measures, including disinfecting contaminated surfaces with bleach, avoiding preparing food for others if you are sick and washing laundry thoroughly.
Kilgore-Smith said the best way to fight norovirus was to wash your hands and stay at home drinking clear fluids.
“Hand-washing is your best defense,” Kilgore-Smith said. “So kindergarteners that don’t wash their hands well, it’s going to spread pretty rapidly in those areas. I’m a mom of two small kids and it’s been in our home already.”
She said anyone who thinks they might have the virus could stay home with mild symptoms but should see a health professional if their symptoms become severe. She said the virus was generally not deadly unless someone was severely dehydrated.
