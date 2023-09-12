Hair stylists Alisha Cunha and Jan Corn put their heads together to formulate a Pay What You Can project for people who find it challenging to afford the cost of a haircut.
“It has been something on my mind for about a year,” Cunha said.
“My work in Rotary and in the salon has made it apparent how something as simple as a haircut has become a luxury to many in our community.
“As a stylist I also know how impactful a quality salon experience can be,” Cunha said.
Her desire is to make a full salon service more accessible while preserving the business she’s worked hard to build that supports her children and herself.
She spoke with Corn, who closed Impress Salon on Plaza Way at the end of June 2021 after 30 years in the business.
“Not long ago, Jan and I were chatting and she mentioned someone she knew that had been saving for months — a few dollars here or there — to get a haircut,” Cunha said.
She shared her vision and struggle with Corn who suggested offering Pay What You Can at Glow, 2019 E Isaacs Ave., and said she would work the day with Cunha.
The collaboration every third Monday of the month through the end of 2023 will happen from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Sept. 18.
“Our normal pricing is $35 to $65 depending on cut, hair length and time it takes,” Cunha said.
“We do want to reach clients of every demographic and budget. If $5 is what they are able to budget for a haircut it is sufficient.”
To book an appointment, call or text Cunha at 509-200-6471.
Former Impress stylists Cunha and Selene Marsh opened Glow on July 5, 2021, in the space vacated by retiring longtime salon owner and stylist Ramona Moss of Ramona’s Kut N’ Kurl.
At the end of the year they will consider how the project is working, if changes are needed and if they will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.