Mary Elizabeth Balof 1.jpg

Walla Wallan Mary Elizabeth Balof will be a sophomore this fall studying  civil engineering with a minor in theology at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. 

 Mary Elizabeth Balof, courtesy

The University of Notre Dame's dean’s list includes Walla Walla native Mary Elizabeth Balof, recognized for outstanding scholarship during spring 2023 semester.

This fall, the 2022 DeSales Catholic High School graduate will be a sophomore studying civil engineering with a minor in theology.

Mary Elizabeth Balof II.jpg

Walla Wallan Mary Elizabeth Balof and fellow engineering students built a temporary foot bridge across lake waters at Notre Dame to experience the design and manufacturing process of a civil engineering project.

Balof earned straight As all year while participating in Notre Dame Chorale, Notre Dame Symphony, Notre Dame Right to Life and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Those who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.

Plans haven’t yet jelled for Balof, but as she progresses, she said, “… I hope to do something that will better our world.”

“I am the first civil engineer in my family, although my uncle is an electrical engineer. I am most interested in bridge building and infrastructure aspects of engineering,” she said.

To that end, her engineering class built a bridge across part of the lakes at Notre Dame.

The temporary foot bridge was meant to give students the experience of the design and manufacturing process of a civil engineering project, she said.

Balof returned to Walla Walla this summer, opting to forgo an internship. Instead she’s volunteered and worked at odd jobs in order to be there for younger brother Daniel Balof, 16, who is set to play in the international 2023 World Youth Bridge Championships July 31-Aug. 7 at the NH Eindhoven Conference Centre Koningshof, Veldhoven, the Netherlands, see bit.ly/3NWKVxn.

“I have played quite a lot of bridge this summer,” she added. “And I am going to support my brother although bridge isn't exactly a spectator game.”

Mary Elizabeth and Daniel Balof learned to play bridge from parents Barry Balof and Claire Valente. Daniel is the youngest member of the American Contract Bridge League in Walla Walla.

Retired editor/journalist Annie Charnley Eveland freelances the Etcetera column and stories for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.  Send contact name, daytime phone number, news and clear sharply focused photos as .jpg attachments to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.

