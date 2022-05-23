Crews on Monday afternoon, May 23, were still looking for a fisherman reported missing at the Walla Walla River over the weekend, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
The man, whose name is being withheld by authorities, was fishing with friends near Madame Dorion Memorial Park near Wallula when he went into the water late Sunday afternoon, according to the release.
His friends reported him as missing, and deputies were dispatched at 5:43 p.m. Sunday. Personnel with the Sheriff’s Office, Walla Walla County Fire District 5, the Pasco Fire Department and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded that evening.
Walla Walla County deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue volunteers were out again searching Monday. According to the Tri-City Herald, the Dive Rescue crew was using a sonar system to locate the fisherman.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 509-527-3265 and reference case number 2022-3867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.