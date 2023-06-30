The message from fire officials is clear: If you are going to celebrate the Fourth of July over the weekend, do so safely.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz was joined by Washington State Forester George Geissler and Department of Natural Resources Meteorologist Matthew Dehr to urge fire safety during a media call on Friday, June 30.
“Fireworks is obviously something that is a big thing at this time,” Franz said. “We urge people to first use other alternatives. Safe alternatives that don’t involve fireworks. But if fireworks are involved, please make sure you are in a place where it doesn’t start a fire.”
But fireworks aren’t the only concern for human started, holiday-related fires.
“People are going to be in their backyards, (they) are going to be grilling,” Geissler said. “Don’t dump your charcoal out. Watch where things are going … And while you’re preparing for your outdoor activities, mowing can cause fires.”
Dehr said fire risk will be high for the eastern side of the state.
“It’s looking very hot and dry for at least the next seven to 10 days,” he said.
It doesn’t look much different on the western side of Washington.
“It looks like areas west of the Cascades will see their hottest July 4th since the year 2000,” Dehr said.
Despite the high temperatures, Franz said state officials and responders are prepared for the season.
“We are well prepared,” she said. “We are more prepared than we have ever been before.”
