A clothes closet is provided specifically for women and children who live at the YWCA Walla Walla shelter, 213 S. First Ave.
Nonresident women in some emergency cases are also able to use the closet.
YWCA Clothes Closet manager Carol Lee said the service accepts new clothing donations and previously worn jeans and toddler and baby clothes.
She also accepts cash donations that increase her buying dollar.
To donate either clothes or money and for more details, contact Lee at 509-525-2857.
The YWCA has two shelters in Walla Walla: a women’s residence and a family shelter. They are family-style living, with shared kitchens and bathrooms and small rooms that adjoin if necessary to accommodate larger families.
The YWCA women’s residence has 13 rooms, cribs and youth beds.
The family shelter has 15 beds, cribs and youth beds. It can handle larger families and families with boys ages 10-17.
For more details about the shelters, call 509-525-2570. For a 24-hour crisis line, call 509-529-9922.
For more information about donations, see information on the nonprofit’s website at ywcaww.org.
