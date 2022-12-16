Hey, Santa: Christian Aid Center has noted a number of items it can use in December.
Here's their list:
Foodstuffs: Eggs, ground beef, oatmeal, green beans, salad vegetables, hot cocoa, paper towels.
Supplies: Dawn dish soap, laundry pods, window cleaner, Pine-Sol, bleach, toilet bowl cleaner, all-purpose cleaner, toilet paper.
For men: razors and shaving cream, deodorant, non-alcohol cold medicine, bath towels, warm gloves, winter shoes and socks, beanies and scarves, boxer briefs in medium to extra-extra large.
For women: Leggings, sweat pants and underwear in all sizes, deodorant, winter boots in sizes 7-9.
For children: books.
What started in 1946 as the Union Gospel Mission, which served soup, sandwiches and coffee to unemployed, down-on-their-luck World War II veterans, has grown in scope.
In 1963, it became the Walla Walla Rescue Mission. Hundreds of men walked the streets of Walla Walla because of a late cannery season start and workers usually housed in cannery dormitories lacked places to go and food to eat. For two and a half weeks, the mission served three meals a day and housed around 55 men at night. Following that crisis, the noon and evening meals continued.
In 1971 the mission moved from its Main Street site to its current Birch Street location in a former church building. It became the Walla Walla Rescue Mission Christian Aid Center in 1975.
In 1983 they broke ground for a family quarters building with four apartments and a laundry room.
The Mission saw a need to serve homeless men and women and families and in 1989 bought five pieces of property, four for housing and one for a school. After operating Discovery High School for two years, in 1995, it became a special needs school for children in grades 3-5. Two years later, its operation became independent of the mission.
Community volunteers have prepared and served dinners to those in need since 1997.
Annie Charnley Eveland is a freelance writer who produces the Etcetera column and feature stories for the Union-Bulletin. She retired from the U-B after a 42.5-year newspaper career as an editor, columnist and journalist. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.