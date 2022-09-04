In the days of contracting health services — due to funding shortfalls, lack of employees or both — one Walla Walla organization has been quietly expanding its scope of services.
In the near future, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart will also expand to a new campus under the leadership and grant-getting finesse of the organization’s executive director, Everett Maroon.
The new facility will be built on a half-acre lot at 12th Avenue and West Poplar Street starting early next year. At about 6,600 square feet, the building will consolidate local staff in one location — the agency is currently operating at two addresses in Walla Walla, Maroon said.
As designed, the structure will have space for a lobby area, an expanded food pantry, a full medical clinic, conference rooms and work areas.
Things have come a long way from 1985, when 16 people came together to address a lack of resources and medical care for people dying of AIDS in this town.
That early work through staff, volunteers and partner organizations eventually meant care for hundreds of AIDS patients, many of whom were outright shunned or barely tolerated by family and community in the early days of that epidemic.
“Supporting people who are living with HIV/AIDS will always be a critical program for us and an important part of our legacy,” Maroon said in 2020.
Such care remains the north star for BMHTH, not only through HIV work but increasingly in opioid response, treatment and prevention.
Two years ago, the agency was able to add a Tri-Cities clinic for opioid users there who wanted to begin a medication-assisted path to recovery. That includes counseling, networking and a relationship with a prescriber of medications that help people withdraw from dangerous drugs.
Maroon then stretched BMHTH’s borders to provide HIV case-management services in Asotin and Garfield counties, harm-reduction programs in Clarkston and an outpatient opioid recovery program across six Southeast Washington counties.
While the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, he landed two government contracts to vaccinate people with substance-use issues against the virus.
It’s timely and important work for the safety of entire communities, he said.
Help on wheels
“In 2021, a University of Washington study showed people who use syringe (needle exchange) programs showed they are less inclined to get vaccinated than the general public.”
One grant also allows BMHTH teams to do research on how to get that same population of people to agree to be vaccinated against disease.
“Because the CDC recognizes we are likely to have another pandemic, that’s what scientists say. So the CDC wants to get its head around how we can get more people educated more quickly about vaccinations,” Maroon said.
The contracts, both funded with federal dollars, brought about $1 million into the region served by the Walla Walla nonprofit.
It’s a skill Maroon values in himself and others — the ability to get much-sought-after government help into rural communities, many situated far from metropolitan hospitals and affiliated recovery or other services, he said.
“They barely notice us out here. These are people’s kids, their siblings, their spouses.”
Through diligence in billing, understanding what to charge and how the work is best done, that grant money has allowed BMHTH to buy a mobile medical clinic.
Doing so became the cornerstone for the nonprofit’s “Health Equity Program,” Maroon said.
That work focuses on increasing wellness, access to care and treatment, and decreasing harm for people who use substances, he said.
The new rig has two exam rooms and lab space, allowing agency staff to do blood draws, exams and deliver a number of vaccines.
“We ask what they are likely to need vaccination for. Not just for COVID,” Maroon said, “but tetanus, shingles, influenza … Hepatitis A, which is transmitted by fecal matter, and type B, which is through bodily fluids.”
Any of those viruses are more likely to occur in homelessness situations or congregate living, such as shelters, he said.
“If we can inoculate, we are protecting others, too.”
The mobile operation allows staff to reach geographically isolated communities in Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
Other recent additions to services include providing medical care at Walla Walla County Jail and the Juvenile Justice Center, expansion of the “low-barrier” treatment program and a physician presence in HIV/AIDS support programs.
Maroon has become adept at fitting the right staff to the right position, knowing that effective and happy employees are the lifeblood of an agency that cares for some of the hardest clients to serve.
To that end, he recently hired Walla Walla County’s suicide prevention coordinator Peggy Needham as manager for the Recovery Navigator program for BMH2H. She will begin her new job later this month.
The program, mandated last year by state legislators for use across Washington, is designed to provide community outreach, intake, assessment and connections to resources for those with a substance use disorder who end up in situations with law enforcement officers and other first responders.
The idea is to find alternatives to jail for most drug users in most cases in at least two incidents before an arrest is made. It’s a “less harm, more care” model that doesn’t warehouse people in jail or stack up emergency departments, but does get people engaged in housing, food, education and employment services, Maroon said.
“And it’s good for the county because every inmate costs $100 a day, and the state doesn’t (pay) for that.”
Needham is perfect for the position, the executive director said, “given her deep ties in this community and vast expertise in prevention.”
She’s ready for the change, Needham said last week.
Working for the county’s Department of Community Health has been rewarding, and heading Reach Out Walla Walla — a grassroots group formed in 2017 to promote substance and suicide prevention — has “been a privilege and an honor,” she said in an email announcing her departure from those endeavors.
Needham worked a total of nearly two decades in government health jobs, she recalled, including on committees for getting better health options for the east side of Washington.
She will stay on state and local committees to continue working for a healthier Walla Walla County and surrounding areas, she said.
“Everything I’ve done over the years has been to make a difference and to help people. I’m looking forward to shifting gears, but I’m still helping people, I’m still working in behavioral health. That’s my passion.”
Troubling horizons
The near future in fighting substance misuse will require that level of energy and willingness to learn, Maroon predicts.
“The problem is COVID disrupted the heroin market globally, and fentanyl came rushing in. Fentanyl is far more potent than heroin and morphine. People will tell you they can’t find heroin anywhere, it’s just not available. What is here is fentanyl.”
The newer drug makes everything harder, he said. The power of fentanyl makes it harder to get people into treatment — the half life of the synthetic opioid is much shorter, somewhere between two and three hours, meaning those addicted resort to behaviors unseen with organic opioids.
“So people are using up to 50 fentanyl pills a day. People could hold down jobs with heroin, but with fentanyl, people are constantly needing to consume more pills to hold off withdrawal symptoms,” Maroon explained.
Fentanyl users overdose much more quickly — a process that took two or three hours with drugs like heroin but can happen within 30 minutes with fentanyl. And it’s happening with far younger users; the median age with fentanyl deaths was 29 in 2021. Heroin overdose deaths tend to be in a median age group of 42, he said.
Whatever comes, Maroon counts on his staff of 28 to pivot to where the need is. He’s also counting on the steady support residents in this part of the state have long afforded Blue Mountain Heart to Heart’s, well, heart.
Even the recent news that a slated federal appropriation of $1.25 million has been cut from the budget can’t stop the beat of the mission, Maroon said.
“It means we have to get back in touch with our donors. We spent a long time doing the work in quiet, but it is time for us to come back out from our work stations and talk to folks about what we’ve been doing.”
