The board of directors for Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC) publicly announced a change in leadership on Friday, Dec. 2.
In a news release, the social services agency said Cate Daniels, who was hired as BMAC’s CEO in September 2021 is no longer in the position.
No reason was cited in the release.
Daniels, who moved to Walla Walla from Seattle, had been hired to replace Kathy Covey, who retired in August 2021 from overseeing BMAC after a 40-year career at the agency.
BMAC is one of the largest and oldest social service agencies in the Walla Walla Valley and provides more than a dozen primary services, from food bank to housing to adult literacy.
Daniels’ departure was announced Nov. 23, according to an internal memo, and BMAC chief financial officer, Rick Claridge, stepped in to fill the vacancy.
On Friday, Daniels told the U-B there is no need for concern about BMAC’s stability regarding the changes.
“I’m excited about the direction BMAC is going toward … It has a very bright future. There’s so much going on because of COVID, we learned so much from that period.”
Daniels said she plans to continue working in her chosen field of social work, using the knowledge she gained while working alongside others in Walla Walla.
On Friday BMAC officials said Danielle Garbe Reser has been hired as interim CEO, effective Monday, Dec. 5, for at least four months.
That interim appointment will give the board time to conduct a full search for a permanent agency head, said board chair Amie Peterson.
Garbe Reser was CEO of Sherwood Trust from 2015 to 2020 and has been a candidate for local political offices. The Whitman College graduate returned to Walla Walla in 2015 after serving as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State. She has a master’s in public administration from Columbia University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.