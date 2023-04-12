The Walla Walla Housing Authority is donating $15,000 to the YWCA Walla Walla Safe Shelter that will be used to offer essential items and services to women and children escaping domestic violence.
The YWCA Walla Walla operates two shelters, one for women and one for families. The women's residence features 13 rooms, along with cribs and youth beds, while the family shelter has 15 beds and also includes cribs and youth beds.
As the YWCA provides a sanctuary for individuals seeking to escape domestic violence, the organization is collaborating with the Walla Walla Housing Authority to identify long-term affordable housing solutions.
The Housing Authority in partnership with a variety of organizations such as the National Equity Fund, Washington State Housing Finance Commission, and both the city and county of Walla Walla, put together a financing package for future development of affordable housing.
Renee Rooker, executive director of the Housing Authority, said a requirement of the financing package was a $15,000 donation to a local nonprofit whose mission is partially rooted in affordable housing.
"With the development of Evergreen Commons, which has 29 units of permanent supportive housing, the YWCA successfully referred five of their customers to the property," Rooker said.
She said the Housing Authority serves more than 2,000 a month in a variety of housing services. "When I started here it was about 100 people. We steadily try to chip away at what we can."
Rooker said she was happy to give the donation to the YWCA because that agency has been an ongoing partner of the Housing Authority.
"It is so exciting," she said. "This is what we are all about. The Housing Authority cannot do what we do without all of the partners we have both in and outside of the community. We're not lone rangers."
For Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin, executive director of the Walla Walla YWCA, the partnership is a perfect match.
"They (Walla Walla Housing Authority) know how tough it is to find permanent housing," Zell Schwerin said. "Everybody is experiencing that challenge. But they know how especially hard it is for folks who are coming from trauma. I think we have an amazing shelter; it's a nice place to live, but it's not home."
Zell Schwerin said that with help from the Housing Authority and the Blue Mountain Action Council's coordinated entry program, the five families from the YWCA were able to file all the paperwork and quickly secure permanent affordable housing at Evergreen Commons.
"One of the mothers of those families was here on Saturday for a family project that we have going on," she said. "She said in a letter, 'Know that the work you do makes a difference. My children and I are safe and happy. We're building a new life together in our beautiful new apartment ... it is so amazing to have our own home.'"
The YWCA receives additional funding through a one-time program called Flex Funds. Zell Schwerin said the purpose of the funds is to help people obtain safe and stable housing or remain in safe and stable housing. Going along with the program name, the funds are flexible, and will help cover expenses such as security deposits or application fees.
She said the funds also cover items such as doorbell cameras to help women feel safe and beds so families can sleep comfortably.
"The five families at Evergreen Commons were able to get what they needed," Zell Schwerin said. "Linens, curtains, cleaning supplies, were all available."
Zell Schwerin said it was beautiful to watch the women pick out how they wanted to decorate their space. She said one of the mothers fell apart because she was able to do a jungle theme room for her child.
"This wonderful gift could not come at a better time," Zell Schwerin said. "I say that because the funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services is really at risk."
YWCA relies on the Victims of Crime Act, a federal funding source that is distributed across the United States, to fund the 24/7 crisis hotline and safety shelter. The funding is not taxpayer dollars but rather fees and fines on federal crimes.
Zell Schwerin said the fund has been robust for several years, but for a period of time there were fewer prosecutions of many federal crimes, and an allowance in the law directed funding to be funneled into the U.S. Treasury. This led to a cut in funding that has been felt across the United States.
In 2021, Congress unanimously voted to fix the issue, but it takes time to fill the deep hole that was left after the redirection of funds.
"We are a fortunate agency in that we have a lot of community support, and we have many different funding sources," she said. "The Housing Authority helping us in this way, at this time, will stretch other resources."
