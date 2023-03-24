Walla Walla Disaster Airlift Response Team — DART — is collecting nonperishable food donations through Friday, April 14, to benefit the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Pantry.
Donations can be made at the local post offices and local grocery stores: Albertsons, Eastgate Market, Grocery Outlet, Safeway on Plaza and Super One Foods.
A smaller donation bin for nonperishable donations will be available at Martin Field Airport for the DART Annual Drill on Saturday, July 8. The food will be brought to various airports throughout Washington and Oregon to simulate protocols during an emergency.
Walla Walla DART is part of the West Coast General Aviation Response Plan and Emergency Volunteer Air Corps. DART members have been participating in practice drills with other Washington and Oregon counties since June 2018.
