Sherwood Trust has awarded $876,000 to nonprofits in the Walla Walla Valley and Columbia County in its latest round of grants.
The announcement stated 16 organizations will benefit from the grants, with a majority of nonprofits aided providing services in health care and child welfare services.
The annual Core and Invitation grants are competitive, according to Sherwood Trust CEO Brian Hunt, and they support local nonprofits focused on youth and culture.
“Our founders, Virginia and Donald Sherwood, set strong examples for local giving,” Hunt said. “We are proud to continue this work by investing in the impactful work nonprofits are doing here that support our vision that everyone in the Walla Walla Valley has a sense of belonging and can contribute to thriving communities.”
The largest grant, from the Invitational category, was awarded to grassroots community engagement program Commitment to Community, a Blue Mountain Action Council program. This program will receive $375,000 over the next three years to help specific neighborhoods in Walla Walla.
The Health Center of Walla Walla, which provides free medical, behavioral health and social-support referral services for local students, received the largest Core grant award of $150,000 to support expanding school-based health clinics.
Columbia County Health System will receive the second largest Core grant, to the tune of $100,000, to support a facility for a licensed day care in Dayton.
Other Core grants were awarded to the following nonprofits:
- Blue Mountain Action Council — $60,000 to support pro bono civil legal aid programs.
- Friends of Children of Walla Walla — $20,000 to support volunteer recruitment and technology improvements.
- Columbia County Community Network — $10,000 to support a feasibility study for Friends of Dayton Community Pool.
- Lincoln High School — $25,000 to support its internship program.
- United Way of the Blue Mountains — $15,000 to support convening the Nonprofit Confluence group of area nonprofit leaders.
- The Salvation Army Walla Walla — $75,000 over three years to support its food bank.
- SOS Health Services — $16,000 to support the clinic office.
- Vital Wines — $60,000 over three years to hire a tasting room manager for this nonprofit that uses wine sales to provide health care for vineyard workers and their families.
- Waitsburg Historical Society — $40,000 to support maintenance of Bruce Mansion Museum.
- YMCA of Walla Walla — $20,000 to support a new toddler care facility.
Other Invitational grants were awarded to the following nonprofits:
- Community Council — $300,000 over the next three years.
- Walla Walla Gun Club — $100,000 to support this local shooting range.
- Tamastslikt Cultural Institute — $60,000 to support upgrades to historical and cultural exhibits.
Sherwood Trust will allocate additional grant money with its Impact program starting in September with up to $15,000 available for organizations that have not previously received funding.
Sherwood Trust is a private foundation created in 1991 to continue the legacy of Donald and Virginia Sherwood. It has invested more than $35 million to toward nonprofits in the Valley, according to the release.
For more information about Sherwood Trust grant programs, visit sherwoodtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.