The United States Postal Service will be gathering food on its mail routes on Saturday, May 14.
The 30th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive has become the nation’s largest, one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families. USPS employees in 10,000 communities take part.
Postal customers can leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday before their letter carrier arrives.
While all non-perishable donations are welcome, food high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed.
Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items, organizers said.
Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.
Do donate:
- Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).
- Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese).
- Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils).
- Pasta, rice cereal.
- Canned fruits.
- 100% fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed).
- Canned vegetables.
- Cooking oil.
- Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads).
Don’t donate:
- Rusty or unlabeled cans.
- Glass containers.
- Perishable items.
- Homemade food.
- Expired items
- Noncommercial canned or packaged items.
- Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda.
- Open or used items.
