Last year's United Way of the Blue Mountains annual Putt Putt Pour was a success, raising more than $10,000 to support health, education and financial stability in the Walla Walla Valley.
Monical Boyle, the organization's director of development, said this year's goal is to break $12,000.
The 21 and older event meanders through Downtown Walla Walla as participants compete at 12 different putting greens. "Each hole is hosted by one of our local Main Street tasting rooms or food venues," Boyle said. Food and/or beverages will be available for purchase at most locations.
Boyle said the first Putt Putt Pour year tournament happened in fall 2019, and even despite the dreary weather, participants had a great time. "It rained all day, but nobody cared. Every participant had a blast," Boyle said.
Boyle said the organization planned to host the event again in fall 2020 and 2021, but the pandemic had shut everything down. Boyle said every time they scheduled the tournament, COVID-19 cases up ticked, so the committee decided to shoot for a spring date which also offered better weather. Boyle said the event was a great way to connect with the community even amidst the pandemic.
"Everybody was looking for a reason to be out," Boyle said. "Everybody was looking for ways to get back together."
The 2023 annual Putt Putt Pour will be the third year United Way has hosted the event, and Boyle said the roster is filling up fast.
"We are sure that the teams are going to sell out," Boyle said. "Registration is open, and we are already half full."
Boyle said 24 teams, comprised of four teammates, will compete for prizes that have been donated and sponsored through United Way's community partners. She said Baker Boyer Bank is the main event sponsor for the 2023 Putt Putt Pour.
For $200 teams can register online at uwbluemt.org/PPP. Single players can register as well for $50.
Boyle said the event also offers a unique volunteer opportunity as each team will have a volunteer golf marshal to keep score as each team moves through the putting greens.
Golf marshals will receive a complimentary United Way T-shirt and will have the option to choose one free food or drink item at one of the participating food trucks or vendors after the event.
Individuals who are interested in becoming a golf marshal for the occasion can sign up online at getconnected.uwbluemt.org. No prior experience in golfing is necessary, but marshals must be capable of overseeing the flow of the game and recording each team's score.
For more information, visit uwbluemt.org/PPP. To sign up to be a volunteer, send your name, email and phone number to christy@uwbluemt.org.
