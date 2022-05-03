Dog Jog runners

Dogs and their people walk or jog along the Mill Creek Trail at the start of the Blue Mountain Humane Society Dog Jog, Sunday, May 1, 2022. BMHS CEO Amanda Wernert said that around 250 people participated. 

 Steve Lenz, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Sunday was not just the first day of May, it was also the first time in two years that Walla Walla Valley dogs and their humans could get together for the Blue Mountain Humane Society's annual dog jog.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular and casual dog with human 5K along Mill Creek was canceled in 2020 and was a virtual, weeklong event in 2021. But not this year!

Amanda Wernert speaks

Blue Mountain Humane Society CEO Amanda Wernert welcomes people to the annual Dog Jog on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Walla Walla Community College athletic field parking lot.

More than 250 people and 125 dogs participated, according to Blue Mountain Humane Society's relatively new CEO Amanda Wernert, who took over the role in February.

This un-timed fun run (or "zoom, jog, run, mosey, saunter," as BMHS described it) started at the Walla Walla Community College athletic fields and looped east to Rooks Park and back.

Amiyah and dogs

Amiyah Richartz, 7, pets Rollie at the annual Blue Mountain Humane Society Dog Jog in the Walla Walla Community College athletic field parking lot, Sunday, May 1, 2022. 

This was the eighth annual BMHS Dog Jog, which occurs the first Sunday in May, Wernert said.

"Dog Jog’s goal is to have a fun run/walk community event that provides a healthy way for both family and friends to spend time outside with their furry four-legged loved ones," she said.

"Dog Jog celebrates the BMHS mission to prevent cruelty to animals, promote kindness toward animals and foster the human-animal bond in Walla Walla and its surrounding communities."

Raffle baskets

Baskets of prizes to be raffled line tables at the annual Blue Mountain Humane Society Dog Jog in the Walla Walla Community College athletic field parking lot, Sunday, May 1, 2022.

All proceeds of the event, from donations to the purchase of Dog Jog T-shirts and gear, go to the Humane Society. And Wernert said this year's event surpassed the 2019 in-person jog and raised over $19,000 and included "tremendous community support."

These funds help support everything the organization does, including these upcoming events:

  • Bissell Clear the Shelter Event: May 2-15. All adult cats and large adult dogs have an adoption fee of $25.
  • Pupper Bridge at Pepper Bridge Winery: June 4, noon-7 p.m.
  • Plants for Paws at Land Title Plaza: June 11-12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Furr Ball at Walla Walla Fairgrounds: Saturday, Oct. 15. "We are so excited to have the event be in person this year!" Wernert said.
  • Second Vaccine Clinic: BMHS is planning a second pet vaccine clinic in June. (Time and location to be determined.)
Toby in backpack

Toby, a 13-year-old deaf Shih Tzu with one eye, is carried in a backpack by his human, Debbie Richardson. After completing half of the Blue Mountain Humane Society 5K dog jog on foot, Toby rode the rest of the way on Kingfisher Trail in the backpack, Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Visit bluemountainhumane.org for more information about Blue Mountain Humane Society and its events.

