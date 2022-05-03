Sunday was not just the first day of May, it was also the first time in two years that Walla Walla Valley dogs and their humans could get together for the Blue Mountain Humane Society's annual dog jog.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular and casual dog with human 5K along Mill Creek was canceled in 2020 and was a virtual, weeklong event in 2021. But not this year!
More than 250 people and 125 dogs participated, according to Blue Mountain Humane Society's relatively new CEO Amanda Wernert, who took over the role in February.
This un-timed fun run (or "zoom, jog, run, mosey, saunter," as BMHS described it) started at the Walla Walla Community College athletic fields and looped east to Rooks Park and back.
This was the eighth annual BMHS Dog Jog, which occurs the first Sunday in May, Wernert said.
"Dog Jog’s goal is to have a fun run/walk community event that provides a healthy way for both family and friends to spend time outside with their furry four-legged loved ones," she said.
"Dog Jog celebrates the BMHS mission to prevent cruelty to animals, promote kindness toward animals and foster the human-animal bond in Walla Walla and its surrounding communities."
All proceeds of the event, from donations to the purchase of Dog Jog T-shirts and gear, go to the Humane Society. And Wernert said this year's event surpassed the 2019 in-person jog and raised over $19,000 and included "tremendous community support."
These funds help support everything the organization does, including these upcoming events:
- Bissell Clear the Shelter Event: May 2-15. All adult cats and large adult dogs have an adoption fee of $25.
- Pupper Bridge at Pepper Bridge Winery: June 4, noon-7 p.m.
- Plants for Paws at Land Title Plaza: June 11-12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Furr Ball at Walla Walla Fairgrounds: Saturday, Oct. 15. "We are so excited to have the event be in person this year!" Wernert said.
- Second Vaccine Clinic: BMHS is planning a second pet vaccine clinic in June. (Time and location to be determined.)
Visit bluemountainhumane.org for more information about Blue Mountain Humane Society and its events.
