Walla Walla will be leaner in social services for those previously incarcerated, at least temporarily.
Officials with the Successful Transition and Re-entry, or STAR, Project announced on Monday, May 2, that the organization must dial back its menu of services for men and women who have recently left prison due to lack of funding and employees.
Not for long, STAR officials hope.
Founded in 2004, the nonprofit organization has helped people return to communities in Walla Walla and Columbia counties. State law demands offenders be released back to the community in which they first committed a felony.
Over the past 19 years, STAR has steered people released from prison into finding housing and employment, connecting them to community and state resources and more, said founding and board member Mike Howell.
The program has been financed largely through local foundation grants and a share of the $45 million class action lawsuit settlement reached in 2013 from AT&T’s failure to provide rate information to those who accepted calls from prisoners in Washington State.
Some of the settlement money went to organizations that directly assisted prisoners, former prisoners or their family members in the state, like STAR.
With that, the agency was able to expand staff and services, moving past basic transition counseling inside Washington State Penitentiary for one or two prisoners at a time.
For the past nine years, STAR has helped 80 to 100 clients a year live productively in the communities they once harmed.
That investment has paid off, Howell said.
Since 2013, STAR clients have returned to prison at a recidivism rate of 14%; Washington state’s average is 30.7%, he pointed out.
Locally that’s meant STAR intervention has prevented some local crimes — when people have help with basic living needs, they don’t need to steal or sell drugs to get those met, Howell said.
To get to that point requires stable housing, case management, suitable clothing, accountability and compassion, addressing debt, signing up for health insurance and getting valid identification. And more.
“The unique thing about us is we’re holistic. When someone walks in the door, we say ‘Welcome. What do you need?’” Howell recounted.
“It goes from acute, desperate needs to someone who came in and needed shampoo and shaving cream.”
Data shows reductions in criminal activity can also ultimately help save the state millions of dollars in prison costs.
“That was our original intent,” Howell said. “We wanted to reduce recidivism and therefore crime, in Walla Walla. We hoped to save lives and untold trauma, and I believe we’ve been successful. It’s traumatic to be the victim of a crime, and it’s traumatic to go to prison, and we’ve reduced both.”
Successful STAR clients re-integrate into the community as contributing, tax-paying citizens. It also means more children are reunited with once-jailed parents, reducing childhood trauma, he added.
Like many organizations, STAR got sucker-punched by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundraisers couldn’t happen, volunteers stayed home and staff left.
Despite getting some COVID-19 relief money, not enough grants were renewed, and funding from local individuals has never put a lot of dollars in the coffers. There will not be enough money to cover the usual operating costs, Howell said.
Becky Turner, the former executive director, resigned to save the organization those salary costs.
Thus STAR will only be able to offer past offenders help with housing, a service being voluntarily overseen by Rob Applegate and aided by willing landlords.
That piece is one of the most critical in keeping clients clean and sober, Howell said.
The STAR Project has long-standing ties with Washington State Penitentiary, Superintendent Rob Jackson said.
Jackson said it is unfortunate the program “is going into hibernation” and that the prison employees will continue to play an active role in supporting former offenders as they re-enter their communities.
The hope is that the nonprofit will be able to fully operate again, he added.
“We recognize that the STAR Project has helped many incarcerated individuals successfully re-enter society and, having an active role in improving public safety and working together for safer communities in which people can successfully thrive, is something we are willing to assist with again should the opportunity arise,” Jackson said in an emailed response.
The STAR Project board is determined to move past this financial setback, President Keith Farrington said in a statement.
“The local community, which directly experiences the benefits of our efforts on a regular basis, has always been very supportive of STAR. We look forward to maintaining current and building future partnerships with Walla Walla as the year unfolds, so that STAR can continue its important work.”
For more information or to see how to help, go to The STAR Project on Facebook or call 509-525-3612. Calls will be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.