So many employees at Blue Mountain Humane Society are sick with COVID-19 that the organization closed to the public Thursday afternoon, June 30, and plans to remain closed through Friday.
"We've decided to close the doors today and all day tomorrow so those of us who are here can focus our attention on the animals in our care," the organization posted to Instagram on Thursday afternoon.
Volunteers have been asked to stay home, said Amanda Wernert, the nonprofit's CEO.
The shelter planned as of Thursday to be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July holiday.
People can call dispatch at 509-527-1960 to report an animal emergency, according to the Instagram post.
"PSA: On this hot, summer weekend, please remember to give your fuzzy friends lots of water, don't let them walk on the concrete and burn their little feet and don't leave 'em in your car for any amount of time!" the post reminded readers.
Temperatures will reach the high 80s by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The Valley has a chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening, with rain possible into the weekend. Independence Day is looking like 76 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.
