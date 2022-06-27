It’s the end of an era. When the pandemic hit in 2020 and Pantry Shelf of Walla Walla closed for six months, the local situation changed causing Pantry Shelf to cease operation.
“The drive-by food drives and Pantry Shelf getting the same boxes of food from the big food share greatly reduced the number of clients who normally came for our greater variety of food options,” said Pantry Share board President Gwyn Frasco.
Frasco said a trifecta of reasons contributed to the agency’s ultimate demise.
Personnel illness, the inability to hand out the variety of foods and hygiene products available for clients and being unable to serve people inside the church due to the pandemic, led to closing the operation in August 2021, Frasco said.
“However, the board and some volunteers did manage to do a complete Thanksgiving and Christmas basket of foods for over 103-plus families working with the YWCA and the Walla Walla schools who recommended families in need,” Frasco said.
“In early 2022, it was still not certain how our food share would be able to operate as usual. We did not have a manager or volunteers,” Frasco said.
Finally, the board checked in with the remaining four founding churches and a number people who had great interest in Pantry Shelf.
“Their feedback plus an aging, tired board brought about the decision to disband the food share,” Frasco said.
At a thank you and farewell reception, the board, supporters, volunteers and partnering agencies and others on June 15 celebrated its years of service as a food share in the area at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church. RSVP Catholic Charities provided the hors d’oeuvres and punch served by Marty Bray Catering.
Under the guidance of its board members, the 49-year-old community food bank at 325 S. First Ave. dissolved its nonprofit status and gifted the funds, food, toiletries and supplies to public schools, the YWCA Walla Walla and churches.
The freezers, refrigerators and shelving went to churches, the Christian Aid Center, Helpline and other nonprofits.
“This way, the Pantry Shelf will continue to serve the food-insecure residents of the Walla Walla Valley,” Frasco said.
Frasco thanked attendees for their service to Pantry Shelf and recapped the history of the organization before presenting awards designed to continue feeding the hungry in Walla Walla, even as the food bank ceases operation.
- The board disbursed its financial assets at the gathering: $10,000 to Brian Berry and Libby McCaw of the Walla Walla Senior Center to finance an industrial dishwasher as the center remodels its kitchen for the expanded Senior Nutrition Program and Meals on Wheels.
- $1,400 in memory of Sarita McCaw, Walla Walla’s “Empress of Toilet Paper,” to Helpline Director Liz McDevitt to buy bathroom tissue for Helpline clients.
- $3,000 to the Rev. Albert Gillen of Walla Walla Presbyterian Church as seed money for the church’s Community in Schools project.
- $60,000 to Blue Mountain Community Foundation Director Kol Medina to establish the Pantry Shelf Endowment Fund, which will award annual grants to local nonprofit organizations that support feeding the hungry.
Robertta Hunt, Pantry Shelf’s first manager, cofounder and board member until 2015, and Linda Ornelas, the most recent manager, spoke at the celebration about their involvement. Longtime board treasurer Mollie Storey celebrated her 100th birthday that week and guests shared a birthday cake in her honor.
The food bank started when hungry people in the community asking churches for help prompted Hunt and Ramona Kessler to form Pantry Shelf in the basement of Pioneer United Methodist Church in 1972.
They accepted donations and purchased food to distribute three afternoons a week, Frasco said.
As the number of people seeking help grew, Central Christian, First Presbyterian, First Congregational, St. Paul’s Episcopal and Grace United Methodist churches joined Pioneer, formed a board and increased the volunteer and donation help, Frasco said.
In the 1990s, the food bank moved to a larger space in the Presbyterian Church, and Pat King, the longest-serving manager, persuaded the board to become a nonprofit agency.
As a nonprofit since 2001, Pantry Shelf could seek more grants, receive help from Blue Mountain Action Council and Helpline and widen its ability for friends and donors to expand the food-share operation.
Combined with donations and food drives from the churches, Northwest Harvest of Seattle, Blue Mountain Food Share with Second Harvest and produce from local gardeners, Pantry Shelf provided enough for three days of healthy meals to those in need.
