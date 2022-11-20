It is no secret Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank’s holiday meal boxes historically come fully loaded.
Those who arrive at the Cherry Street warehouse this year can expect to take home a box with a whole turkey or a turkey breast, fresh potatoes and onions, a box of stuffing mix, cans of veggies, yams and more.
Even pumpkin pie filling is included, although interim director Erik Mora said his team was unable to find the graham cracker pie shells this year.
This year people who come out next Tuesday will get something unexpected — a jar filled with homemade gravy.
“School made” is more accurate. Twelve ounces of brown veloute sauce, courtesy of students of the Wine Country Culinary Institute at Walla Walla Community College, will go to at least 500 food box recipients.
That makes WWCC culinary instructor Gregory Schnorr smile.
Adding Thanksgiving gravy to those groceries that allow many families to celebrate the day with traditional foods is an idea Schnorr has been cooking up for a long time.
“It’s something I did in culinary school in Denver, Colorado, and I’ve had it in my back pocket all these years,” he said.
“And this year it came together.”
The fall quarter is when WWCC’s culinary students learn to make soups, stocks and five kinds of “mother” sauces, which are important to every cuisine.
“Sauciness is next to godliness,” Schnorr said, laughing.
And gravy is absolutely on that list — a liquid love letter to potatoes, the cherry on top of a scoop of stuffing, a foundation of flavor under slices of turkey.
“I feel a good gravy makes the Thanksgiving,” he said.
And students contributing to the community’s plate is even better.
Thanks to donations from the Sysco food distribution company, the men and women under Schnorr’s instruction started the process this month by deboning chickens and roasting those bones. Then the mirepoix, a mixture of onions, carrots and celery, were roasted before being cooked up with the “aromatics,” including thyme, garlic, bay leaf, peppercorns and parsley.
Chicken stock gets stirred in, more veggies, a roux of chicken fat and flour is added and, not unlike what happens at home in the roasting pan with turkey drippings, a gravy is born.
The WWCC sauce does benefit from roasted bones and vegetables deglazed with a white wine from the school’s winery, College Cellars, Schnorr pointed out.
Blending together engagement between students and their community, along with culinary education, makes a perfect dish, he said.
Mora agrees, noting this year the need for food assistance is staying at a high level.
“We haven’t seen a decrease,” he said.
“My expectation is that after summer and gas prices had dropped, we’d see less need. But that hasn’t happened.”
Food is the first item to go in overtaxed budgets, Mora explained.
There is no flex with rent, utility and transportation costs, but people start to rob the grocery fund to pay for those necessities, he said.
“I think we are seeing that. A lot of people who haven’t used the food bank in the past have been driven to use it.”
Client numbers have not significantly declined from COVID-19 pandemic counts, which is topped off with fewer donations from the community.
But helpers such as Schnorr have stepped up, Mora noted.
There’s “Sue’s Turkey Drive,” a nonprofit based in Tri-Cities that has given 100 meals to BMAC. Those will go to folks who cannot come to the food bank. And the local Safeway stores not only donated turkeys, but a contingent of employees have volunteered to help with the giveaway.
And, of course, there are dedicated food bank volunteers who are the gears of the whole machine, Mora said, who show up week after week, no matter the time of year of the state of the pandemic.
Still, he said, knowing people are going to get an unexpected serving of custom gravy gives it all a fresh taste, he said, and adds yet another serving of volunteerism.
“We couldn’t be doing what we are doing without community support.”
