Linda Whiting, director of the Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater, said a project to build a replica of a one-room pioneer schoolhouse on the property has been in the works for a long time, but funding has been the biggest hurdle to overcome.
Now a significant grant from Sherwood Trust, a private foundation dedicated to community betterment, will help make the project a reality.
"The project it going to complete the vision that we have," Whiting said. "We really want to involve kids in the museum, and we want the younger generation involved."
The Frazier Farmstead Museum is one of 11 nonprofit agencies that recently received a piece of Sherwood Trust's latest round of grants totaling more than $1 million to area organizations based in Walla Walla and Columbia counties as well as Milton-Freewater.
The grants were divided into two categories: competitive Core grants and non-competitive Invitational grants.
A significant portion of the funding, $225,000, was allocated to Commitment to Community, a community engagement program at Blue Mountain Action Council, and Community Council. Additionally, $832,000 was distributed among nine local organizations focusing on nonprofit services, housing, immigration, and youth programs.
Sherwood Trust is a private foundation that does not actively fundraise. Established by Donald and Virginia Sherwood, the trust was created to contribute to the betterment of the local community. Eligible applicants for funding from Sherwood Trust include 501(c)(3) organizations, government nonprofits and religious organizations.
Brian Hunt, CEO of Sherwood Trust, emphasized the foundation's commitment to understanding community needs and building relationships. Hunt said he believes that beyond financial support, connecting people is essential for solving problems effectively.
"It's going beyond the check," he said. "I think in my three years here the times that we have connected people to people has been way more than we could ever grant out. Money is super helpful, but money by itself doesn't always solve problems."
Hunt expressed gratitude for the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the Sherwood family and invest in local nonprofits, recognizing the essential role they play in supporting the community. The grants provided align with their vision of fostering a sense of belonging and enabling all individuals in the Walla Walla Valley to actively contribute to the growth and prosperity of their communities.
"There are just some amazing organizations that are working hard to make life better for everyone," Hunt said.
Frazier Farmstead
The Frazier Farmstead Museum is a six-acre site in Milton-Freewater that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Settled in 1868 by community founder W.S. Frazier, the property now serves as an educational museum. The grounds boast a 1918 barn, a Native American tipi, the historic McCoy Cabin and the Victorian House.
Frazier Farmstead in partnership with the Milton-Freewater Rotary Club received $30,000 in funding from Sherwood Trust to build a replica of a one-room schoolhouse.
Whiting said the original plan for the schoolhouse project was to transport a pioneer schoolhouse to the Frazier Farmstead grounds, but none was available in good enough condition.
Instead, wood from the Cockburn Barn that was built in the 1920s will be repurposed to construct a new schoolhouse that is historically authentic. She said the project hopefully will be completed by summer 2024.
"It will be a venue for children and other visitors to come and learn more," she said. "The whole idea is education and since we're a history museum, it's important to us to keep history alive."
Blue Mountain Land Trust
Blue Mountain Land Trust — BMLT— is making outdoor recreation more accessible to youth in the Valley.
The organization is a nonprofit based in Walla Walla that is dedicated to conserving and stewarding the natural landscapes and working lands of the Blue Mountain region in southeastern Washington State.
Amanda Martino, executive director of BMLT, said the organization has three programs to help encompass every aspect of the Blue Mountain region.
"We believe that if you get people to understand and learn about the outdoors and you get them to spend time outside, eventually people will start to care about conserving and protecting it," Martino said.
BMLT received $50,000 from Sherwood Trust to help support and build an outdoor youth recreation program. The funding aims to increase accessibility for historically marginalized communities in the Walla Walla Valley.
"Over the past nine months, our organization has been trying to do targeted and concentrated outreach to our Latino community," she said. "We feel like as an organization we have not historically done a great job of engaging those community members."
Martino said BMLT spoke with student groups at Walla Walla High School and through those conversations, the organization was able to pinpoint a desire among youth to have better access to the outdoors.
"Outdoor recreation can tend to be hard to get into if you don't have the ability to easily engage in it," she said. "The logistics that are involved can be a lot to manage all at once."
The program will likely start this next winter, although Martino said BMLT is hoping to host a youth outdoor recreation event this summer.
"We've put a lot of work into doing trail work and maintaining areas like the Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area," Martino said. "Now, we want to make sure that these places are in great shape so they can be enjoyed by everybody, and they're not just a place that is exclusive to one part of the community ... just because we live in a rural place doesn't mean that everyone has equal access to the outdoors."
Walla Walla YWCA
Accessible and equitable childcare is one step closer to being a reality for citizens of Dayton as $200,000 was granted by Sherwood Trust to the YWCA Walla Walla in partnership with Columbia County Health System, YWCA's My Friends' House and Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition, or WWVELC.
The organizations have worked together to research, advocate and bring the vision of affordable and accessible toddler, infant and childcare to fruition.
The process started in 2021 when the Early Learning Coalition reported in a feasibility study that from the cities of Burbank to Dayton and all in between were lacking in childcare. The study showed that 70 slots of childcare in Columbia County are needed.
Columbia County Health System in Dayton began to take action to secure state, federal and private funding to address the problem.
Shane McGuire, CEO of Columbia County Health System, has been working behind the scenes to find the perfect place for a childcare center. He said he spent weeks trying to find a suitable location only to find out that the best place was right under his nose.
"I swear we must have toured every open lot and every open building in the community," he said. "Then I remembered we had a comment brought forward on our strategic five-year plan to repurpose hall two that was located at the Columbia County Health System campus."
He said as he was walking though the space, he realized there was an already up to code fire system as well as toilets and sinks in every room. It was everything they needed to create a childcare facility, and the space will have the capacity to hold 19 preschool age children, 13 toddlers, and eight infants.
McGuire said at first, he viewed finding funding to support childcare in Dayton as a sort of "stakeholder right" as the health system is one of the largest employers in Columbia County.
"My eyes have been opened so much by the work of the Early Learning Coalition and the YWCA that this stopped being about a large employer looking for childcare opportunities for the workforce and really became redefining what elements could be considered healthcare," McGuire said. "I believe childcare is healthcare."
Through a rigorous qualification process, the Walla Walla YWCA's My Friends House childcare program was selected after receiving the highest scoring on a Request for Qualification or RFQ. McGuire said he was not on the scoring panel but members from the region were.
Tabitha Vance, director of childcare at the YWCA's My Friends' House, said the daycare will not know what the additional space will be used for until they start to compile waitlists.
Vance said the $200,000 will be used to outfit the facility with items such as tables, chairs, toys and everything else that makes a daycare run.
"This is one step closer to making accessible and affordable childcare a reality," Vance said. "We are so excited."
