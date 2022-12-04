Like others who temporarily add children who are in out-of-home placements to their family’s head count, Heather and David Dalan want to do what's best for each boy and girl who comes through their door.
On Thursday evening, that meant getting "DJ," as the teenager likes to be called, to boxing lessons.
Just at the dinner hour and all, Heather Dalan said with a laugh.
DJ goes five days a week to Blanc’s Boxing Gym to pursue something he’s long been interested in, and she is more than happy to help make happen, she said.
The Dalans have been providing foster care in Walla Walla for many years, but government payment for that care has remained at a base level that doesn’t allow for extras.
For instance, Washington state pays the Dalans $810 a month to house, feed and parent a teenager in foster care, Dalan said.
“That’s just for the very basic costs. That’s nothing else. That’s not learning to drive, that’s not buying all the clothes when they arrive with nothing. It’s a challenge.”
Rarely is there money left over for traditional childhood fun, Dalan has found.
No music instrument rental, no tuition for day camp, no buying sporting equipment or ordering school portraits.
This is how it has always been, it seems, and that’s why Kati Brown still has trouble believing her agency has been granted a way — for now — to change that.
This fall Walla Walla Child Advocates, where Brown is program coordinator, received two infusions of funding for a cause not many people stop to think about.
Part of the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, program until 2020, the reorganized child advocacy agency serves children under the jurisdiction of the local court system.
With the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown’s staff had the opportunity to reconsider their mission and focus, she said.
“And add something else that’s missing, like funding for quintessential childhood experiences.”
Many children who find themselves caught up in the foster care system desperately want a “normal” life, Brown explained.
“Often, children in foster care are stripped of many normal childhood experiences due to frequent moves, multiple caregivers, state policies, poverty and more. For a child who has been removed from an unsafe home, there are countless roadblocks to purchasing a prom dress, obtaining a driver’s license, getting a yearbook or even just getting an in-style haircut.”
In September Brown presented this situation to the Walla Walla Valley chapter of "100 Women Who Care," which is part of a national organization.
One goal of that group is to fundraise annually and give the proceeds to a local nonprofit that could otherwise be overlooked.
This year that is Walla Walla Child Advocates and its quest. Sherwood Trust board members also voted to give kids in foster care a sense of normalcy. Together those grants totaled more than $25,000, Brown said.
While the money won’t last forever, right now the fence between traditional and foster childhoods has an open gate.
Thanks to another donation, there was already $3,000 in place for concrete goods, Brown said — such as diapers and car seats — but her office found foster parents sought a different type of help.
“All the families wanted swim passes and those are $180. We didn’t feel we could buy 100 of those. But we saw how badly those things are needed. And stuff is expensive,” she said, noting her agency’s primary job is to advocate for kids in the legal system.
That work doesn’t allow time for community relationship building that could possibly result in awareness and donations, Brown said.
Currently there are more than 200 children getting services through the advocate program, which pairs volunteers with kids in foster care so the best interests of children in foster care are met in a timely and appropriate way.
Often called the "eyes and ears of the court," the adult volunteers are appointed by a judge to ensure their charges are at the forefront of every custody case.
Using the new funding to make small grants for these children has changed everything, Brown said, including paying for one child to receive speech therapy not covered by government health insurance.
"Before, there was 100% no money for things like that. Walla Walla really stood up for our kids."
In the end, these childhood-enhancing activities help kids who don't live with their biological parents transition into adulthood with similar norms as their non-fostered peers.
It’s the everyday experiences that help youth realize and develop their interests, gain skills and build relationships that will last, Brown said, citing several studies on the topic.
Those not only help a kid engage with the community they are living in, but milestone experiences, such as getting a summer job or learning to drive, and extracurricular activities are vital to the development for any and all teens, paving the way for healthier adults, she said.
As rap music thrummed through Blanc’s Boxing Gym, DJ methodically wrapped his hands in cloth tape as he readied to don boxing gloves as other boxers jumped rope, sparred in the ring or pounded punching bags.
Three of his students are headed to competition in Texas next week, coach Mike Blanc said.
As a substitute teacher and a boxing instructor, Blanc understands the benefits of these kinds of opportunities.
“It builds self-esteem, it gives them structure and discipline," he said. "And it builds community.”
Donations for programs to remove barriers to everyday experiences for children in foster care can be made through the Washington State Association of Child Advocate programs, Brown said.
Donors should indicate they want all of their gift to go to the Walla Walla and Columbia counties program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.