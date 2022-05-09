The Blue Mountain Community Foundation, along with the city of Walla Walla, has distributed $142,500 in American Recovery Plan Act funding to 19 local nonprofits.
Sara Archer, director of development and philanthropic services for the foundation, said the city received funding under the federal act to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. A grant program was created with some of those funds to support nonprofit organizations, programs and activities that benefit local residents.
Some of the money went to post-pandemic recovery, some to general operating costs and some to new programs, supplies and revitalization.
Archer said 29 grant applications, requesting more than $400,000, were submitted during the three-week application window.
Awards were made to the following organizations:
The Health Center — $13,000
Walla Walla Senior Center — $13,000
Walla Walla YMCA — $13,000
Lillie Rice Center, Inc. — $10,000
Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival 2022 — $10,000
Blue Mountain Heart to Heart — $8,000
Christian Aid Center — $8,000
Early Life Speech and Language — $8,000
Little Theatre of Walla Walla — $8,000
Vital Wines — $7,000
Fort Walla Walla Museum — $6,500
Blue Mountain Health Cooperative — $6,000
Blue Mountain Humane Society — $6,000
Walla Walla Choral Society — $6,000
Walla Walla Symphony — $ 6,000
ArtWalla — $ 5,000
Hope Street — $ 4,000
Tri-State Steelheaders — $ 3,000
Walla Walla Valley Bands — $ 2,000
