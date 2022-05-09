Christian Aid Center

Meals are prepared observing safe practices, one of many adjustments to continuing operations at the Christian Aid Center through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Mountain Community Foundation, along with the city of Walla Walla, has distributed $142,500 in American Recovery Plan Act funding to 19 local nonprofits.

Sara Archer, director of development and philanthropic services for the foundation, said the city received funding under the federal act to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. A grant program was created with some of those funds to support nonprofit organizations, programs and activities that benefit local residents.

Some of the money went to post-pandemic recovery, some to general operating costs and some to new programs, supplies and revitalization.

Archer said 29 grant applications, requesting more than $400,000, were submitted during the three-week application window.

Awards were made to the following organizations:

The Health Center — $13,000

Walla Walla Senior Center — $13,000

Walla Walla YMCA — $13,000

Lillie Rice Center, Inc. — $10,000

Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival 2022 — $10,000

Blue Mountain Heart to Heart — $8,000

Christian Aid Center — $8,000

Early Life Speech and Language — $8,000

Little Theatre of Walla Walla — $8,000

Vital Wines — $7,000

Fort Walla Walla Museum — $6,500

Blue Mountain Health Cooperative — $6,000

Blue Mountain Humane Society — $6,000

Walla Walla Choral Society — $6,000

Walla Walla Symphony — $ 6,000

ArtWalla — $ 5,000

Hope Street — $ 4,000

Tri-State Steelheaders — $ 3,000

Walla Walla Valley Bands — $ 2,000

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

