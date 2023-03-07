The Blue Mountain Action Council has selected Danielle Garbe Reser, who has been serving as the council's interim CEO, to fill that position permanently.
Cate Daniels left the CEO position in November 2022.
The board of directors for Blue Mountain Action Council — BMAC — voted unanimously to hire Garbe Reser effective March 1 and made the announcement Friday, March 3. Garbe Reser has served as interim since Dec. 5, 2022.
In January, the BMAC board initiated the process of finding a new CEO by soliciting input from the staff about BMAC's requirements and prospects for the future. Based on that input, the board created a job description and announced the hiring process to internal candidates in early February.
The search committee was comprised of six BMAC board members, namely Amie Peterson, Trevor Dorland, Kip Kelly, Ruben Alvarado, Cheris Current, as well as two staff representatives, Barbara Maxwell and Robert Randall.
After multiple rounds of interviews with BMAC staff, members of the management team, and the board, the search committee recommended that Garbe Reser be hired as the new leader.
Amie Peterson, chair of the BMAC board, said in a news release that board members are delighted to continue working with Garbe Reser as she permanently moves into the role of CEO.
“Over the last three months, BMAC has benefited tremendously from Danielle’s leadership, team building skills, and creative problem solving," Peterson said. "The feedback was clear from staff, board members, and community partners that Danielle brings the talent and vision we need now to build BMAC for the future."
According to the news release, Garbe Reser, originally from Moses Lake, Wash., has more than two decades of service to our country and our community. Garbe Reser, a Whitman College graduate, returned to Walla Walla in 2015 to serve as CEO of Sherwood Trust, a private foundation that serves nonprofits in the Blue Mountain region. During her tenure from 2015-2020, Garbe Reser, oversaw the trust's annual grantmaking across Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties.
From 2001 to 2015, Garbe Reser had a diplomatic career with the U.S. Department of State that lasted almost 14 years. During that time, she was posted to various locations worldwide, including danger and hardship posts at the U.S. embassies in Beirut, Lebanon, and Jakarta, Indonesia.
Additionally, she held special assignments, first as an advisor to a U.S. senator on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, and later as a diplomatic advisor to the deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Energy.
Garbe Reser was recognized for her work assisting the victims of the 2002 terrorist attacks in Bali, Indonesia, by receiving the State Department's Superior Honor Award. Furthermore, she was also awarded Meritorious Honor Awards for her efforts to counter terrorism in Europe.
Garbe Reser has a master's in public administration from Columbia University. She also has served as a volunteer for Whitman College since 1999 and has served as a trustee since 2021.
“BMAC has a critical mission and an amazing team that focuses every day on supporting our neighbors, providing opportunities, and transforming people’s lives," Garbe Reser said in the news release. "I’m honored to be selected for this role and to have this opportunity to build on BMAC’s long legacy of service to our region. I’m grateful to our board and BMAC staff for their trust and confidence in me and appreciate the wonderful collaboration and generosity across our region that makes our work possible.”
