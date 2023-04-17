Laura Prado was raised in the tiny town of Weston, which led to her passion for empowering rural communities.
Prado said she had spent her entire life in the area until she went to college, where she still stayed local. She pursued a B.A in sociology at Whitman College, and although she had initially planned to pursue pre-med biology, she changed her mind after taking a calculus class.
"I ended up taking a sociology class and absolutely fell in love with it," Prado said. "There was no turning back at that point for me."
While she was still at Whitman College, Prado said a happenstance meeting led her to a job that she would later hold for 15 years.
"I just, very coincidentally, sat on a couch and was introduced to someone who told me about a job opening at PARC Resources in Weston," she said. "I applied and started working for them."
While working for PARC Resources, Prado established herself as one of the most capable and experienced grant writers in the Pacific Northwest as she prepared about 30 federal, state and private grant applications each year on average.
Prado is now the community research coordinator for Community Council, a nonprofit that serves as a bridge between a community and local governments through citizen-led studies. The organization has created in-depth studies on affordable housing, internet access, education, food security and other topics.
Prado said she absolutely loves what she does and is excited for the future of Community Council.
What brought you to Community Council?
In 2018, the same person who told me I should apply at PARC, recommended Community Council to contact us for a specific project they were working on at the time. It was their outdoor recreation project.
Mary Cambell and Catherine Veninga contacted us, and Bob Irvine and I met with them. It was the first time I had ever really encountered Community Council.
After we met with them, I got an email from Mary that they were starting an affordable housing study, and that I should check it out to see if it was something that I would be interested in.
Housing, homelessness and things related to that are a passion of mine. I was immediately intrigued, plus it got me away from my computer screen for a couple hours every week.
I went to the first study meeting and was immediately hooked.
What is the most fulfilling aspect of your job?
I would say that it is kind of two-fold. The most immediate thing that's really fulfilling is making the community connections. At the end of our study committee, which wrapped up on the last Tuesday of March, we had several of our committee members come up and say they didn't know what they were going to do with their Tuesdays.
It's a relatively small group, but members would come up and say that they really enjoyed working with Community Council for the 26 weeklong study.
I've met more local people in the last couple of years since I started volunteering with Community Council than I did when I was working with Parc Resources, which worked with people from the coast area and the Bend area.
The other side of it is to be able to see some of the outcomes of the work.
From the affordable housing study, one of our subcommittees was really focused on putting together a community land trust to help solve the affordable housing crisis.
They're still in the process of building, but they've got their 501(c)3, and they're hiring an executive director. They are super motivated and passionate about what they do, and I really see that having some very positive impacts and that's just one example.
What is the most challenging thing you face in your role?
The size of the organization is so small, which is positive because we can be involved in everything, but it can be a challenge because there's so much that we are doing.
It's just Mary and I running the ship. I can really feel it when she's out of the office, and I have to keep telling myself that I just have to keep all the plates spinning, I don't have to forward them, but I do have to make sure that I don't drop anything.
One of the biggest challenges has been making sure that we keep a focus on Milton-Freewater because the state line jurisdiction can be a really big divider.
What do you love about the region Community Council spans?
I love being here and I love making the connections. Having grown up in this area, and especially going to Whitman, it feels like coming home.
I really appreciate, especially coming from a teeny-tiny town, that Community Council works out in Dayton. That they work out in Starbuck. That we include Touchet, and we are constantly thinking about Prescott, and making sure that those communities are involved in what we do.
