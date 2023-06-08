The rural town of Prescott does not have exceptionally fast internet speed, which affects the education of the children who attend the schools there.
Justin Bradford, superintendent of Prescott School District, said that three years ago, the district moved to a hybrid schedule, and the change revealed the stark reality that several students in the area do not have access to high-speed internet, or internet at all.
"We are seemingly in the middle of nowhere, and we are definitely in a desert when it comes to internet access," Bradford said at the unveiling of the Community Council's most recent regional study on broadband internet on Wednesday, June 7.
Prescott is not unique in its inequity to internet access though.
The Community Council study titled "Internet for All" found that access to reliable and affordable broadband internet is not evenly distributed in the Walla Walla region, creating an inequitable infrastructure gap. Such a digital divide disproportionately affects rural communities and exacerbates existing social and economic inequalities, the study said.
Bradford's speech highlighted the disparities plaguing the entire region, namely affordability, accessibility and availability of broadband internet.
Community Council is a nonprofit that acts as a mediator between local governments and communities by conducting citizen-led studies. The organization is based in Walla Walla but has a footprint that spans Walla Walla and Columbia counties in Washington and Milton-Freewater.
The "Internet for All" study addresses broadband technologies, the role of broadband in regional economic development, barriers to its access, the roles that public and private entities play in creating affordable access and challenges to accessing the internet.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, broadband internet is another name for high-speed internet. It is also the most common kind of internet service available in populated regions of the U.S. Actual broadband speeds vary depending on where people live, service providers and service plans.
According to the Council's study, broadband internet plays a crucial role in allowing the seamless flow of information and services, making it a vital component of modern society.
Its significance extends beyond mere convenience, as the pandemic exposed how high-speed internet has become essential for economic development, work engagement, education participation, healthcare accessibility and social connectivity.
The study includes a list of recommendations that will be defined through the next phases of the study process. There are 27 recommendations ranging from community outreach to working with digital literacy programs to promote education and awareness about available resources for internet access.
Study process
The Community Council invites input from all parts of the community to identify important issues to study. The program committee and the Council's board then choose one issue for a thorough investigation, known as the study/action process.
The process leads to a set of recommendations, which community members work to define. Throughout the process, the Council's board of directors keeps track of its progress and outcomes.
To become involved with a study process, a resident can propose a study topic that is regionally significant and has a broad community interest.
Another avenue to become involved is to advocate. Advocates meet regularly to discuss and strategize with stakeholders to support study recommendations. One can directly participate as a study committee member to help devise recommendations for improvement about a complex regional issue.
Participation is free and open to the public. The study period lasts 26 weeks with volunteers committing to weekly meetings where they learn about the topic. Meetings are about 1½ hours long.
Community Council is funded primarily through grants and donations. The organization also generates revenue through events such as the annual luncheon that occurred Wednesday.
Laura Prado, community research coordinator for the Community Council, said she has been anticipating the study release on internet access for a while.
"One of the things that is really great about this is that now we can actually talk about the study," Prado said. "For so long we have had to keep things under wraps because we wanted to unveil the study at the same time to everybody."
She said she is excited for the next step in the process, which is the advocacy phase.
"I am so excited about this study," Prado said, "and I cannot wait to see what kinds of impacts it will have."
