The Blue Mountain Celebration of Giving harbored inspiring testimonies and acceptance speeches from award recipients and keynote speakers on Friday, March 3.
The event, presented by Blue Moutain Community Foundation, was hosted at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center.
Kol Medina, president and CEO of the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, said this year's Celebration of Giving was different from previous years.
"We want to honor people who have given or are giving," Medina said. "But really the ulterior motive, that is just as important, is using their stories and examples to inspire others to do the same."
Medina said previously the awards ceremony was really about celebrating the foundation and not the communities' nonprofits, businesses and individuals who have invested their time and monies into the area.
"Our goal is to grow philanthropy, but that is in service to the bigger vision we have," Medina said. "Community is literally our middle name and our vision is a more thriving, engaged and nurturing Blue Mountain area."
The awards
The Blue Mountain Celebration of Giving recognizes individuals and businesses who have a proven track record of helping a community either philanthropically or through volunteerism. The awards are received in four categories: Spirit of Philanthropy Award, Rising Star Youth Award, Business Making a Difference Award and Exceptional Nonprofit Service Award.
Individuals and businesses are nominated by the community and selected by an independent committee comprised of community leaders who have no affiliation with the foundation. The nominations were then approved by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation Board of Directors.
The awards are given to individuals, organizations and businesses in the Blue Mountain region who have met or exceeded the criteria set by the foundation. The region spans from Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties in Washington to Umatilla County in Oregon.
The Exceptional Nonprofit Service Award recognizes a staff member of an organization who has contributed to the advancement and success of one or more nonprofit organizations in the Blue Mountain area.
Jan Foster received the 2023 Exceptional Nonprofit Service Award for her extensive volunteer work with the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless.
Foster has been an active and engaged member of the Walla Walla community since she first moved to the area in 1979. She spent 21 years teaching at Walla Walla Community College and has also held positions as a city council and city planning commission member. Foster has also been a leader of "Las Amigas de Valle Lindo" and other organizations within the Valley.
Foster was one of the early members of the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless and has served as its vice president, board member, and a 24/7 volunteer. Her peers nominated her for an award for her countless hours of dedication and hard work in bringing the Alliance to its current position.
The foundation also celebrates an individual, couple or family that has exhibited a deep commitment and heartfelt dedication to philanthropy in the Blue Mountain region. This year Dr. Larry Zawatzky received the 2023 Spirit of Philanthropy Award for his proven record of exceptional generosity.
Zawatzky, affectionately known as "Dr. Z", worked as a gastroenterologist in Walla Walla since 1975, and was associated with Walla Walla Clinic for 36 years until his retirement in 2011. Since 1997, he has also served as the medical director of Walla Walla Community Hospice. In 2003, he realized the salary for his role was better used for hospice operations, and hence he decided to relinquish it, continuing his service under a volunteer capacity.
Zawatzky was nominated for an award by his colleagues at Community Hospice in recognition of his dedication to the health and well-being of the people of Walla Walla.
Sarah Shutters, a high school senior and lifelong member of the Dayton community, was awarded the 2023 Rising Star Youth Award for her dedication to creating a valuable creative atmosphere for her peers.
The award is given to residents of the Blue Mountain region who are 21 and younger. Recipients must have shown extraordinary initiative and drive to serve their communities through volunteer charitable work.
During her time in school, Shutters has held leadership positions in student government, the cheer team, the music department, Washington State's GEAR UP program, and the National Honors Society.
Outside school, Shutters is involved in several activities, including the Sierra Service Project and Club Plus Delta. Shutters said she intends to pursue stage and media production after graduating.
Shutters was nominated for the award by the Touchet Valley Arts Center, which recognized her as the stage director for this year's production of "The Sound of Music."
Wall 2 Wall Furniture and Mattress, W2W, located in Walla Walla was awarded the 2023 Business Making a Difference Award for its proven track record of making a positive impact in the Blue Mountain region as a for-profit business.
W2W, owned and operated by Brian and Tracy Gaines, has served as a home furnishing supplier and community philanthropist since 2015.
Every year, the business designates the sales from October to their Community Give Back Sale, and the proceeds are donated to organizations such as Special Olympics, Better Together Program, Walla Walla Police Foundation, Home Street Home, and Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
Brian Gaines said that during the past six years the business has donated a total of $41,000.
Wall 2 Wall offers free local delivery, and haul away of old furniture, where the haul aways are always donated to organizations such as SonBridge, Yeehaw Aloha and Hope Heals. "A lot of our trade in furniture that we get we, in many cases, donate it to people in need of items so they are able to have something to sleep on or sit on," Gaines said.
Gaines said a big part of the company's journey is rooted in faith. "We belong to the Life Church, and part of our pastor's hardened focus is generational blessings and giving," Gaines said. "It doesn't always have to be money either. I think we all confuse that money means a giving heart. I believe that this is not true. It is willing to help someone in need or picking up someone up off the ground that falls."
Gains said he is overwhelmed by the award, but more so he is proud and grateful that he is doing good in the community.
"We don't do what we do because we want recognition," Gaines said. "We do it because it is the right thing to do."
Gaines said the business would not be able to support the community at the capacity it has without team members who make up Wall 2 Walla Furniture and Mattress.
Gaines said he would like to express his gratitude toward several individuals, including his son Trevor Gaines, who serves as the manager of Wall 2 Wall Furniture and Mattress; his son-in-law, Alex Lara, who oversees the delivery operations of the business; Noe Diaz, delivery personnel; and Halle Allgood, the accountant for the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.