For 17 years, Blue Mountain Humane Society has been contracted with Walla Walla County for animal control services but an announcement from the organization states that service has now ended.
"We have no plans to reinstate animal control services," Amanda Wernert, CEO of BMHS, said in an email Friday, May 19, in response to a special Walla Walla County Commission meeting. "(That service) needs to be handled by the Sheriff’s Office, much like the city of Walla Walla’s animal control services is through the Walla Walla Police Department."
On Thursday, May 18, BMHS officials issued a news release that described the negotiation efforts. Humane officials initially tried to extend the contract by submitting a new proposal to the county on Aug. 18, 2022, that encompassed animal control services.
At its Nov. 7, 2022, meeting, that proposal was presented to the Walla Walla County Commission, whose members then suggested modifications to the contract. The adjustments involved reducing the number of full-time Animal Control Officers from two to one, as well as lowering the budget allocation for a second vehicle.
The revised contract was given back to the county on Nov. 21, 2022. The news release said that despite numerous requests for an update, the county did not provide a response, leading BMHS to take other action.
On Feb. 8, 2023, BMHS informed the county of its intent to eliminate the Animal Control Officer — or ACO — aspect from the contract and issued a 90-day notice to cancel the contract. However, BMHS remained committed to finding a solution that would allow for the continuation of ACO services.
The BMHS news release said two contract options were then presented to the county: Option A, which excluded ACO services, and Option B, a comprehensive contract encompassing ACO services, personal protection equipment, training and personnel.
The county opted, according to the release, to remove "key" components from Option B, rendering it unworkable for BMHS. On Thursday, May 11, BMHS officially notified the county of its decision to cease providing ACO services.
Wernert said the county declined to provide protective devices and training for ACO services, which she said was nonnegotiable when it came to the safety of BMHS staff.
The news release said BMHS reaffirms its commitment to delivering care for companion animals in Walla Walla County. The provision of sheltering services will continue without disruptions, and animal licensing services will continue without changes.
However, BMHS said it will modify the pricing of sheltering services for the county to align with 2023 rates.
At the special Walla Walla County Commission meeting on May 19, commissioners Jenny Mayberry, Todd Kimball and Gunner Fulmer unanimously voted to send BMHS a letter to reestablish communication and address animal control services in the county.
Fulmer said there has been communication with the organization, but the process has been slow going. He said he was surprised by the BMHS news release but is hopeful an agreement was possible.
"I get their frustrations, 100%," Fulmer said. "November to May is a lot of time. Unfortunately, we just didn't talk soon enough."
He said he hopes to be able to get everything worked out by the next regular Walla Walla County Commission meeting, which will not be scheduled until June.
"I don't think this is a deal breaker by any means," Fulmer said. "We are going to send a letter off to open up the lines of communication again so that we can resolve this. The shelter is super important. We just need to look at everything again to make sure that we can make it work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.