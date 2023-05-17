The Blue Mountain Humane Society is bursting at the seams with furry four-legged residents.
The nonprofit has a mission to "prevent cruelty, promote kindness and foster the human-animal bond." The organization works to end pet overpopulation and homelessness and educates the community on how to achieve that goal.
But not everything has been easy for Hannah Granchukoff, who has been the shelter operations manager at BMHS for seven years.
She said the number of Humane Society staff members for the capacity for care — the level of animals that can be cared for — is greatly outnumbered by dogs.
"This year our animals, specifically our dogs, have nearly doubled," Granchukoff said. "It's been very strenuous, and our staff has been stretched thin to help compensate for the overcapacity."
Ensuring that the dogs receive a sufficient amount of outdoor exercise, including walks and playtime, has proved challenging. Because of a shortage of full-time staff and the presence of more than 40 dogs, the Humane Society has depended on volunteers to contribute to the dogs' well-being and contentment. While three walks per day are provided for the dogs, there are instances when no volunteers are available to assist, leading staff members to extend their shifts to ensure the dogs receive the necessary exercise.
The impact of the overcrowding is not limited to the shelter alone; the community programs provided by the Humane Society, such as Mama's Last Litter, are also feeling the squeeze. Consequently, the intake of unplanned puppies has been temporarily suspended as well as the surrender program for adult dogs.
"We have to turn people away because we literally don't have a place to put dogs," Granchukoff said. "We have been referring them to other shelters and organizations that are somewhat local."
Kennewick and Pendleton have the closest shelters to Walla Walla, and both are more than an hour away.
She said despite telling people where to take their animals, people still end up leaving them at the Humane Society's front door: "It happens quite often, unfortunately."
Overcrowding in shelters is more than a local problem; it's also statewide and nationwide. Granchukoff said that typically when a shelter gets to full capacity, it will arrange to have animals transported to one that has open spaces, but recently that has not been an option.
"The PNW area has always been a fairly manageable population throughout shelters," she said. "The issue of being overcrowded — specifically with large dogs for an extended period of time — is something that other shelters in Washington are dealing with right now."
She said this is a new development in the region and that Humane Societies are looking at how to cope with a surplus of animals being surrendered, dumped or found as strays.
"It's something that we haven't quite figured out how to manage yet, being that it is so new, and it is hitting us so hard," Granchukoff said. "We will sure have to figure it out, though."
To help alleviate some of the pressure on the shelter, she said, community members can continue to volunteer, donate, foster and, of course, adopt.
"We understand how changes in our programs we offer has had an impact on the community," Granchukoff said. "We are still here; we still want to help people and we are doing everything we can to manage the current population to open up those services again."
