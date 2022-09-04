Applications have opened for the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s 2022 Discretionary Grant Program.
Public agencies, nonprofit organizations and churches based in and serving Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Umatilla counties are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted online by Oct. 1.
Eligible organizations can apply for grants of up to $20,000 for general operating support. For more information and to apply visit bluemountainfoundation.org.
