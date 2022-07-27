Sherwood Trust, a private foundation based in Walla Walla, is accepting applications from regional nonprofits and other qualified agencies for Fall Impact Grants that will be awarded in November.
The grants can fund up to $15,000 to nonprofits and agencies serving Walla Walla or Columbia counties in Washington state or Milton-Freewater in Oregon, according to a release. This year’s grants will favor organizations that have not previously received funding from the Sherwood Trust, as well as two or more organizations working jointly on a shared outcome.
“Impact Grants can support important, smaller projects,” said trust CEO Brian Hunt in a statement.
Letters of interest for the grants are due Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Organizations are encouraged to contact Sherwood Trust to discuss prior to submitting materials. Grant recipients will be announced in November.
To learn more about Sherwood Trust grant guidelines and eligibility, go to sherwoodtrust.org, or contact Brian Hunt at brian@sherwoodtrust.org or or Julia Leavitt at julia@sherwoodtrust.org, or call 509-529-2791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.