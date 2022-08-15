The “Clear the Shelters” event is not just a catch phrase or marketing slogan, said Anelicia Burns, communications director for Blue Mountain Humane Society.
Especially not this year.
“Our shelter is very full, and that is true for shelters throughout the country.”
The annual Clear the Shelters focuses on raising awareness while lowering adoption prices, through collaboration with nonprofits, community partners and private businesses.
Since starting in 2015, the movement has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes nationally. Last year’s campaign resulted in more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000, Burns said.
As part of this, Blue Mountain Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs to $15 through Aug. 31, including at a meet-and-greet this Saturday, Aug. 20, at Keller Williams Realty.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the event is hosted by Peter and Annie Swant, and the plan is to bring available puppers and kitty cats to the downtown realty office at 8 W. Main St. to promote adoption and raise awareness of how many animals are in need of homes, Burns said.
There is special urgency right now, she said.
Not only is it kitten season, but shelter officials are encountering more stories of people having to surrender animals for various reasons, Burns said.
“We’re hearing there are not many rental properties that accept pets. When people have to move, they are finding it difficult to take their animals with them.”
Surrenders can come from the owner having to go into assisted living, having serious illness or animals not getting along with other pets in the home, she said.
“There are always complicated stories. And we do have a lot of strays,” Burns said, noting the low probability of getting an unchipped, outside cat returned to its owner, for example.
When the shelter’s census is too high, people trying to surrender animals must be turned away. And it is definitely high — some 20 animals were undergoing spay or neuter surgeries that day, she said on Monday, Aug. 15.
For those looking for a new pet, BMHS staff encourages them to first look online at bluemountainhumane.org, then fill out an adoption application before coming to the facility at 7 E. George St.
During the height of COVID-19 precautions, the organization learned it is better for dogs and potential adopters to meet one-on-one, rather than allow people to wander through the kennel area.
Not only does it keep all dogs more calm, it lets a family spend dedicated time getting to know an animal better, bringing along kids and grown dogs to meet up in one of the bark parks, Burns said.
Feline adopters can still go into the cat space and look around, she said.
For more information, go to bluemountainhumane.org or call 509-524-2452.
