An end is approaching, just not soon enough, for the maze of downtown Walla Walla detours that have irritated drivers for much of this year.
The last five months have seen big chunks of Alder and Poplar streets ripped up, including the busy intersections at South Second Avenue.
Both projects had been slated for completion this year at a combined cost of around $16.2 million. But while large portions are still expected to be finished by the end of October 2022, final completion is unlikely until next spring.
“As has been the case with many aspects of our lives in recent years, the schedules for both projects have been directly impacted by supply chain challenges and related factors,” according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Walla Walla Public Works Department.
The delays may continue testing the patience of drivers trying to make their way through the mess downtown.
“Personally, I swear under my breath when I am driving somewhere and it seems all of the roads in town are missing,” said Brendon Mendoza, who owns Wingman Birdz + Brewz has seen business take a hit at the corner of Palouse and East Main Street. “With most of the major routes impacted, there are tons of travelers all traveling on the same roadways, holding up traffic lights and intersections — and causing this guy some friendly road rage.”
Walla Walla Public Works has 22 different ongoing projects, which it blames on long overdue maintenance on the city’s aging infrastructure.
“The lack of funding for streets and utilities in the 1990s and 2000s created an enormous backlog of needed repairs,” the department said in a press release. “For the past 12-plus years, the city has been focused on replacing as much failing roadway and infrastructure as possible, as soon it can be done.”
Two separate, but neighboring, road projects are blamed for complicating the drive through the downtown.
One has been on Poplar, from the intersection at South Colville Street to Fifth Avenue.
The other is the section of Poplar which continues east from Colville to Merriam Street, parallel to the facelift underway on Alder.
Both projects got underway April 2022.
The final result is expected to be a safer and more efficient drive through the downtown. Smooth pavement will replace potholes and roundabouts will reduce collisions and idling at three intersections. More responsive traffic signals, plus bicycle lanes and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks will be installed.
Meanwhile, badly needed upgrades are being made to the aging water, sewer and stormwater systems.
But progress has been slow for a long list of reasons, according to Public Works, among them the lack of different construction materials — an ongoing problem since the outbreak of COVID-19, which caused supply chain disruptions.
“City staff and the contractors have done their best to find alternative construction materials when possible and rearrange scheduled work to minimize the effects of supply chain delays,” Public Works stated in its release.
Existing infrastructure has also presented some unforeseen challenges.
Connections between water mains and homes and businesses were in worse shape than expected, the press release stated. “Most had leaks — in some cases, multiple leaks. The leaks had to be repaired before proceeding so they wouldn’t affect other work elements.”
The unusually wet spring caused localized flooding and saturated the soil below the roadbed, further impeding progress, as did labor shortages that made it difficult for the contractors to schedule work.
More delays came at both project sites when workers unexpectedly uncovered “buried structures and utilities — some from the 1800s,” which required historical documentation.
One was a brick cistern from the 1890s, which was part of the original city water system. The other was a midden from about the same era.
Meanwhile, the road closures have also been noticed by emergency responders.
The effect on response times for Walla Walla Fire/Ambulance has been small, but noticeable, according to deputy chief John Knowles.
“We have good established alternate routes already determined for decades. So, as far as response times, we’re still meeting our standards,” Knowles said. “But it’s really been at the upper end of the standard response times we’d like to have.
“As the different projects are about to begin, we take close look at each one to see how we’ll need to deal in those situations,” Knowles said. “And the city public works does to very good job of getting hold of us, talking to us about what would get closed. We know what’s going to happen days in advance, sometime six months in advance, so we are prepared.”
Road closures have had varied effects on businesses.
“Our business hasn’t really been affected as far as I can tell, though my staff has plenty of complaints about how difficult it has been with Poplar being closed,” said Maple Counter Cafe owner Rachel Nagler.
“It’s tough not being able to cross Poplar all the way from past Park to Second. It’s a long stretch, and we have to go pretty far out of our way — all the way down to Main Street and over to Isaacs just to get back onto Alder for school pick-ups at Edison (Elementary), etc.
“However, customers still seem to be finding us, so although it has been frustrating we haven’t seen it affect our customer count.”
Not so for Destination CrossFit Walla Walla, an exercise studio stuck facing construction work on Poplar from the middle of its block.
“We’ve had a front row view for all the fun,” DCF co-owner Nikki Sharp said.
Sharp has been appreciative of their loyal membership, but attracting new customers has been another matter.
“There’s not the same opportunities to attract new people,” Sharp said. “They can’t just see us driving by and get curious. It’s tested our creative thinking: how can we bring new people into our space?”
Stone Soup, on Alder, also found its customers to be reliable.
“We find that the locals are very faithful and will battle road closures to be able to eat with us,” owner Aaron Leen said.
It also helped that Stone Soup employees are no longer make deliveries.
“When we did our own deliveries, they would make up a third of our daily revenue,” Leen said. “Now all deliveries are done by DoorDash. We had to switch to DoorDash during the pandemic due to lack of available employees.”
Wingman owner Mendoza reports a 20 to 30% drop in revenue over last year, but he doesn’t blame road reconstruction as the sole culprit.
“Our bottom line this year was not great for us,” Mendoza said. “But it is hard to isolate what exactly has caused that between smoke, heat wave, a very wet June, gas prices for tourism or the road construction.”
By keeping in mind a long-term perspective and the positive outlook once the projects are complete, however, Mendoza is optimistic:
“I believe it should worth it in the end and we have had to buckle up for the ride. The project timetable is the only thing that is frustrating, but in the world of construction these types of delays are common.
“But we all love to complain about road closures.”
