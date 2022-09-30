Walla Walla’s own David Sibley is a four-day Jeopardy! champion.
Sibley, the rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, won his latest match Thursday, Sept., against Moira Smith, an accountant from Washington D.C. and Sonalee Rau, a life sciences consultant from New York City.
He added $22,299 to his winnings, bringing his four-game total to $78,098.
Thursday’s game was another runaway victory for Sibley, who couldn’t be caught heading into the Final Jeopardy round.
Sibley got off to a faster start in than last time, finishing the first round with a $2,000 lead over Smith, his nearest opponent.
While Smith briefly tie the game in Double Jeopardy at $5,200, Sibley answered three straight questions about songs sung by members of The Beatles during their non-Beatles careers. Those questions brought him to $10,000 and he led the rest of the way.
While host Ken Jennings has poked a little fun at Sibley during his run for not betting any money in Final Jeopardy when he has an insurmountable lead, Sibley didn’t give him a chance to do that this time. He bet $1.
The win puts Sibley one victory away from a guaranteed spot in 2023’s Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.
Four-game champions also have a shot at a spot in the tournament if the season doesn’t have enough five-game winners to fill the roster.
Sibley will be looking to lock up a guaranteed spot Friday when he takes on Pam Warren, a high school teacher from Petersburg, Illinois, and Cris Pannullo a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey.
In the Walla Walla area, Jeopardy! can be seen on KNDU 25 at 7:30 p.m.
