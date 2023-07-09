Occasionally vintage photos float to the surface on social media evoking a memory or two. (Can the 1970s legitimately be called “vintage?”)
The image of a throng of bell-bottom clad, long-haired kids who queued up for George Lucas’ master stroke of an iconic film did that.
This photo could be the lineup of me and my friends in 1977 when the Liberty Theater on Main Street in Walla Walla screened the now classic “Star Wars.”
But the first time I saw a huge line wrap around a large city block that wasn’t for a now-Disney film was when our grandfather took my younger sister and me to see “The Godfather” over spring break.
Released on March 24, 1972, Francis Ford Coppola’s blockbuster was obviously the hottest ticket in town. Well, in theaters everywhere.
That April, Janet, 13, and I, 17, flew to still-cold Minneapolis, leaving the Emerald City warm and on the verge of busting into bloom, daffodils ready to open their sunny blossoms, delicate, new green leaves and shoots at the point of popping open.
We stayed a week with the grandparents we called by their first names. Retired journalism professor Mitch and social worker Jean Charnley, I’m sure, were desperate to find ways to entertain us.
Still in winter’s clutches, Minneapolis was bereft of color except for gray skies and streets coated in brown sand left over from just-melted snow.
Mitch left us when we reached the theater’s ticket window and picked us up after the R-rated show’s closing credits.
I’m pretty sure he was unaware of how violent that box office smash was. Mitch must not have heard about the powerful Don Vito Corleone and his Italian-American crime family.
Based on Mario Puzo's eponymous novel, it left lasting impressions. The severed racehorse head. The multiple, disturbing shooting and garroting murders. The grimness. The manipulation. The threats. The beatings. The offers one couldn’t refuse. Geez, we were young to take that in.
Striking a better chord, the g-parents took us to dinner theater one night. That was fun. A group of young diners near us elicited a musical humming sound by sliding their wet fingers around the rims of their drinking glasses.
We saw “The Fantasticks,” a 1960s musical allegory about neighboring fathers who pretend to feud and trick their kids, Luisa and Matt, into falling in love.
Once you hear “The Fantasticks’” first tune, “Try to Remember,” you’ll never forget the nostalgic song that charted several times in the 1960s for singers Jerry Orbach, Ed Ames, Roger Williams, Barry McGuire and Gladys Knight & the Pips.
“Try to remember the kind of September/When life was slow and oh, so mellow … “
The show has staying power, sources say. The original off-Broadway production ran 42 years until 2002, becoming the world’s longest-running musical with 17,162 performances.
The grands took us shopping and for a tour of Mitch’s former stomping grounds on the University of Minnesota campus.
I was never a fan of the crop of “Dear lord, run-for-your-lives!” films featuring fading TV and movie stars that came out in the ‘60s and ‘70s (volcanoes, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, plane crashes, overturned Poseidons, towering infernos).
However, the four of us curled up on our last night and watched the 1971 made-for-TV air disaster, “Terror in the Sky.” Perhaps it was the least of all evils on the network channels that night.
Ominously, ironically — could the timing be any better — the jet in the story flew from Minneapolis to Seattle, mimicking our travel plans the next day.
In obvious foreshadowing, (dun-dun-duuuun) the usual catering company crapped out leaving another, evidently questionable company to substitute the two dinner options for the plane’s crew and passengers.
The bulk of the people aboard, including the pilot, navigator and attendants, ate the ptomaine-contaminated chicken pot pie and became too severely ill to function. Moaning, they lay scattered all over the plane like so many barking sea lions.
With the airplane on autopilot the one still standing, actor Lois Nettleton playing the plucky flight attendant — could she be any other way — who didn’t eat the campylobacter-laced fare radioed Seattle for help.
The handsome Doug McClure, Trampas of “The Virginian” TV fame, was aboard playing a Vietnam War helicopter pilot. Once his arm is twisted to nearly the breaking point to fly a fixed-wing aircraft for the first time, he’s coached by a pilot from ground control.
About this time, sister Janet adamantly declared, “That’s it, I’m taking the train.”
Relievedly, all’s well that ends well as the TV plane three-point landed on the tarmac at Sea-Tac none the worse for wear. Terror was averted and the TV passengers recovered.
When we flew home, we were in a holding pattern for so long and at low enough elevation over Puget Sound that I picked out and provided a running commentary: “Oh, look, there’s our house, there are our schools, our friends’ homes” and obvious landmarks like the Space Needle and ferries making the crossings at Elliott Bay.
A dim-as-a-post passenger in front of us turned around and asked if we lived there.
Surprisingly, even though we didn’t look old enough, the attendants gave us champagne. The plane was only half full and they may have overestimated how many drinks to dispense. And maybe other people saw that movie, too, and chose to take the train?
The next time I saw a huge line for a first-run film was when the red-hot “Star Wars” hit the screen in 1977.
Oh, it was the talk in my circle of friends in Dayton, let me tell you. We came to Walla Walla en masse and lined up outside The Liberty on Main Street.
Parked in seats just under the balcony overhang, the excitement grew as the movie opened with a spacecraft fleeing overhead, chased by the bad guys, engines roaring on surround sound, vibrating the theater walls.
The electricity buzzing through the audience was palpable as the movie theme’s “war drums,” composed by John Williams and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra fanned the flames.
Google reports the fanfare quickly became one of the most recognizable theatrical motifs in the history of film.
The stunning, jaw-dropping special effects throughout were leaps and bounds ahead of anything else produced to that point.
Remember the sci-fi smoke-and-spark-belching, elongated football-shaped space ships from 1939 Buck Rogers serials and 1950s-era “space rockets,” nuclear-blasted giant marauding spiders and toy Godzillas and King Kongs shot close up on miniature sets to look big?
“Star Wars” was so incredibly real we suspended disbelief and jumped into the epic adventure aboard the Millennium Falcon and moon-sized Death Star. The impact and discussion about that film stayed with our social circle for months.
Oh, and returning alive from Minneapolis, Janet and I discovered in our absence spring had sprung in glorious technicolor in Seattle during our foray to the Land of 1,000 Lakes.
Shades of Dorothy Gale leaving black-and-white Kansas and landing her house on a wicked witch in striped stockings and sparkly red shoes in rainbow-hued Munchkinland.
