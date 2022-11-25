Walla Walla businessman Paul Schneidmiller was named director emeritus of the Washington Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation at a Nov. 4 ceremony in Mountlake Terrace, Wash.
Paul’s father, Walla Wallan Sam Schneidmiller was awarded the Director Emeritus title posthumously at the Nov. 4 ceremony. He died at age 99 on July 23, 2020. Paul received both award plaques.
Paul Schneidmiller served as a director on the foundation board for 42 years, according to Foundation President Mark Quenneville.
"Paul is exactly the kind of Scottish Rite Freemason who exemplifies the ambassador we need to reach out to deserving undergraduate students statewide who we can help financially to reach their academic goals,” Quenneville said in a release.
Schneidmiller is owner-president of World Wide Travel Service in Walla Walla. He graduated in 1970 from Walla Walla High School and is a “fervent” University of Washington Husky who graduated in 1974. He served on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners and is a past president of the Walla Walla Port Commission.
He is Sherwood Trust president Walla Walla Public Schools Community Facilities Task Force chair.
"There are so many other deserving people who have worked to help students for so long, I just feel deeply honored to be in such service-minded company,” Schneidmiller said.
“My father was a board member of this Foundation for a long time and was my inspiration and role model. Our Scottish Rite organizations here in the Valley of Walla Walla are all about helping young people achieve their potential," he said.
Scottish Rite has a speech and language clinic in Walla Walla that helps prepare communication-challenged children to enter the school system.
“We actively support the cadets of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Walla Walla High School as they cultivate future leaders. And, of course, our Foundation scholarships help undergrad, fellowship and postgraduate students reach for their dreams," Schneidmiller said.
Sam Schneidmiller retired as co-owner of Cox-Jones Insurance with over 50 years at the firm and was widely respected here, according to Quenneville. Sam served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II and later with the U.S. Air Force.
"Paul and Sam have been role-model philanthropists in the Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation, helping us to distribute millions and millions of dollars to successful scholarship applicants for these many years," Quenneville said.
“As director emeritus, Paul will continue to mentor other board members and be a key part of this Foundation's scholarship selection process, now and for years to come.”
Scholarship applications are being accepted through March 31, 2023. See srsfwa.org/ for details.
