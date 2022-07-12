Walla Walla Police respond to reports of multiple thefts, domestic disturbances and a runaway juvenile.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 10
8:31 p.m. — Motor vehicle theft, 800 block of North Ninth Avenue.
7:14 p.m. —Warrant arrest, female arrested at South Third Avenue.
3:29 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 1900 block of Melrose Street.
3:15 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 800 block of North Ninth Avenue.
July 9
8:05 p.m. — Missing person report, juvenile runaway, 1100 block of East Alder.
7:46 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block of North Roosevelt.
12:48 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Newell Street.
11:50 a.m. — Theft, 0100 block of East Main Street.
8:23 a.m. — Warrant Arrest, 300 block of Catherine Street.
College Place Police Department
July 11
10:07 p.m. — Collision, vehicle hit parked car, 1400 block of South College Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 11
4:07 p.m — Civil complaint, Reed and Hawley Road in Weston.
10:44 a.m. — Dog complaint, South Fourth and East Currant Street in Athena.
