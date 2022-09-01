The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 in Oregon between Exit 216, which is 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 374 in Ontario have been closed due to wildfire immediately west of La Grande and along the southeast edge of the Umatilla National Forest.
The westbound freeway is also closed to all traffic between Ontario and Baker City, Oregon state transportation officials said Thursday, Sept. 1.
The eastbound closure was moved from Baker City to Pendleton due to limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande, creating unsafe conditions for those communities.
Crews are battling the blaze, but high winds are creating challenges for the effort, and closures could remain in place for several hours, according to officials.
There are no viable local detours around the closure, and drivers are asked not to follow GPS navigation directions without additional knowledge of the road condition. Doing so can lead drivers to remote and unserviced roads not suitable for all vehicles.
Instead, officials said in a news release, stay put in a community with services or on main highways.
Updated information can be found at TripCheck.com or by calling 511 or 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
