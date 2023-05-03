Walla Walla engineers have opted for an accelerated timeline for the upcoming Chestnut Street road project, hoping to complete the whole project this year.
Project manager Adam Klein said the city is moving ahead with the contractor’s proposed schedule for the project, with work to replace infrastructure from Second Avenue to Howard Street beginning May 15, rather than June 1.
“Instead of having the project roll into 2024, we think we can get it all done in 2023,” Klein said.
The new schedule also impacts the timing of the closure at Second and Chestnut.
“The intersection of Second and Chestnut will remain open until just after the Fourth of July,” Klein said.
The intersection will be closed for the rest of the month of July and through August.
“It’s during the summer, but it shouldn’t affect Walla Walla Public Schools at all. All the work should happen when school’s out,” he said.
Local work along Palouse and Locust streets will run from July to October, according to the project page at gowallawalla.us.
The $4.1 million project replaces water, sewer and stormwater utilities and roadway, sidewalks and bike lanes along Chestnut Street. It also will upgrade signals at Second and Chestnut.
The project is funded primarily by water and sewer rates as part of the citywide Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Program.
