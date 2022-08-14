Bryant Avenue will be closed between Division Street and Fern Avenue during the week of Monday, Aug. 15, for private utility work, according to city officials.
The road will temporarily reopen once that work is completed, which is anticipated to be around end of day Wednesday, Aug. 17, said city engineer Neal Chavre.
But the road will close again the next week, when the city of Walla Walla’s Streets Division will follow up with a couple days of asphalt overlay starting Monday, Aug. 22.
Emergency vehicles will not be allowed on the road during maintenance, according to a release. Detour routes will be in place.
Work has been underway on this stretch of Bryant Avenue for weeks as city work crews replaced water utility lines under the roadway, creating deep potholes in some sections of the street in the process.
The city was originally planning to follow up immediately by laying asphalt, filling in the holes and smoothing out the roadway, but a landowner in the area wanted to extend water, sewer and gas services to a possible future subdivision.
That work needed to happen before the asphalt overlay, after which developers are not allowed to cut into the street for three years, Chavre said.
For more project updates and road closure information, visit GoWallaWalla.us.
