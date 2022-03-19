Road maintenance on Isaacs Avenue in Walla Walla already underway will cause closures to portions of the roadway between Division Street and Tausick Way.
On Monday, March 21, Isaacs Avenue will be closed between Division Street and Blue Street for reapplication or touch-up of pavement markings.
On Tuesday, March 22, pavement marking touch-up will continue on Isaacs Avenue between Blue Street and Roosevelt Street.
Detours will be established using Portland Avenue on both days. Access to these portions of Isaacs Avenue will not be possible during the work.
On Wednesday, March 23, maintenance on remaining portions of Isaacs Avenue between Roosevelt Street and Tausick Way will be addressed by shifting open lanes and will cause no street or intersection closures.
However, some driveways may be inaccessible for several hours while pavement marking material cures on Wednesday. Flaggers and other traffic control equipment will support operations throughout the day.
Work on Isaacs Avenue will be temperature and weather dependent and may be shifted to the next day if conditions require. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and drive slowly in the construction areas.
