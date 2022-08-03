Lower Waitsburg Road will be closed between Middle Waitsburg Road and Chase Road on Aug. 8, 9 and 10 starting at 7 a.m. each day, as crews work to install a sewer line to service the Harvey Ranch Estates development near the Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
The road will reopen during the evening when work is completed for the day, though not necessarily at the same time each day, according to city officials.
Detour routes will be established. Local access will still be available, and emergency vehicles will have access through the work area during the day.
